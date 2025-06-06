Levande Launches Irreverent Campaign To Challenge Retirement Living Stereotypes, Via 303 MullenLowe

In a move to challenge retirement living stereotypes, Levande has launched an irreverent new brand platform, identity system and integrated national campaign. Titled ‘Everyday Exceptional’ and ‘live this week’, it has been developed by 303 MullenLowe, underpinned by strategic research from consultancy Wingmaven.

Showcasing more than just the beautiful shared spaces and lifestyle opportunities offered at Levande’s properties, it also delves into the chance to build communities, experience daily contentment, and ultimately a springboard to a better life.

It will be seen across TV, online, social, radio and on a new website levande.com.au, launching this week with the first of three TVCs. Two other TVCs that are part of the ongoing platform will go live in the coming months. The work has been launched in partnership with Havas Media.

303 MullenLowe Sydney chief creative officer Bart Pawlak said the primary aim of ‘Everyday Exceptional’, was to “close the gap between the often-negative perceptions of the category and the high satisfaction that residents experience at Levande”.

“As the saying goes—how we spend our days is how we spend our lives. And it’s Levande’s promise of helping elevate every day spent in retirement that inspired our brand platform of ‘Everyday Exceptional’, as well as the charming little moments of daily contentment depicted in our stories.

“Moments that, importantly, avoid the usual representations littering the retirement category. And that instead, successfully capture the allure of this new class of retirement residence in an engagingly irreverent way,” he explained.

“303 MullenLowe has given us a big platform idea to grow into. ‘Everyday Exceptional’ works so well because it’s not just a spirit that is authentically and playfully captured in our ads and brand design, but a mantra that the whole brand experience can build and continue to live up to,” continued Nik Scotcher, Levande’s chief sales and marketing officer.

“This platform is a true reflection of who we are and what our residents experience daily. It’s grounded in insight, elevated through creativity, and designed to grow with us.”

303 MullenLowe Sydney’s chief strategy officer, Jody Elston said a cultural fear of ageing and its association with restriction and winding down was a strategic challenge identified early in the planning process, and ultimately addressed in the campaign.

“It was important to reframe this next stage of life to be focused on the benefits of adaptation, and an acceptance that there is still good to come,” she said.

“For nearly half of all Australians over the age of 70, the happiest times of their life came after 50. And it’s actually the ordinary experiences that make us happier as we get older and develop a greater appreciation for living in the moment. So, we wanted to represent happiness not as an end-state, but a decision you make every day to be present and appreciate the little things.”

A Swedish word that means ‘vivid’ and ‘full of life’, Levande embodies the positivity inherent in its name, with more than 9,000 residents residing in 59 communities. ‘Everyday Exceptional’ is the first work executed by 303 MullenLowe for the Leading national retirement operator since being appointed earlier this year as a result of a competitive pitch.

