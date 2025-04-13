Leos Appoints Magda Triantafyllidis As Chief Client Partner For ANZ, Nabs SGK’s Philip Hwang For Transformation Director

Leo Australia (formerly known as Leo Burnett) has appointed Magda Triantafyllidis as chief client partner for the ANZ account and Philip Hwang as transformation director, working across all clients, including the consolidated Suncorp Group portfolio.

Triantafyllidis brings more than 20 years of experience in client leadership and strategic campaign and brand development, most recently as managing director at Hardhat. Throughout her career, she has driven client success across various industries, including automotive, retail, government and higher education.

Her expertise in building strong client relationships, driving creative excellence, and leading cross-functional teams will be instrumental in delivering impactful, effective work for the ANZ partnership, which the agency won late last year. Triantafyllidis will partner with newly appointed ECD Hilary Badger and the agency’s GM Julia Sheehan to complete the leadership team in Leo Melbourne.

On her new role, Triantafyllidis said: “I am beyond thrilled to join Leo Australia – a network and agency that not only champions bold, creative solutions but also has its DNA stepped in an understanding of the power of human behaviour in driving meaningful, lasting impact. I couldn’t be happier joining this purposeful and innovative team, and partnering with the incredible brand and brilliant minds behind ANZ.”

Meanwhile, Hwang has been appointed to the newly created role of transformation director, leading initiatives that drive growth and innovation for Leo Australia’s clients, including the consolidated Suncorp Group portfolio. He will work closely with chief strategy officer, Catherine King, and Publicis Groupe ANZ’s chief data officer, Maurice Riley, ensuring the agency remains at the cutting edge of creative and digital transformation and leveraging the Groupe’s connected capabilities to keep agency partners a step ahead.

Previously APAC head of strategy at SGK, Hwang is a multi-disciplinary strategist, experienced in solving complex business challenges with a blend of creativity, innovation, data and storytelling. He has worked across Asia Pacific, including Taiwan, Shanghai and Australia.

Clare Pickens, CEO of Leo Australia, commented: “At Leo Australia, we are in the business of reinvention. Our team is always looking at ways to adapt, shift and evolve using curiosity and creative problem-solving to uncover unmet needs and unlock commercial success for our clients. These latest appointments and additions to our leadership team are a testament to this commitment. Magda Triantafyllidis brings ambition and extensive client experience, while Philip Hwang will be integral to ensuring that we are at the forefront of creative and business transformation. I’m excited for the year ahead with our new team members.”