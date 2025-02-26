B&T ExclusiveNewsletter

Leading APAC Marketers To Judge Cairns Crocodiles Awards

Leading marketers and creatives across the Asia-Pacific region will judge this year's Cairns Crocodiles Awards.

The top advertising awards show in the region has unveiled a judging panel composed of leading marketers and creatives in the Asia-Pacific region.

Marketing chiefs from the United Nations, Pinterest, Changi Airport, AMEX, Telstra, SAP, Suncorp, LinkedIn, Thiess, SunRice, Audible, Tourism Australia and plenty more will run the rule over Cairns Crocodiles Awards entrants (check out the full list below).

Enter the Cairns Crocodiles Awards today.

“We believe that true creative excellence comes from diverse perspectives. That’s why we’re committed to building a judging panel that reflects the full breadth of the Asia-Pacific region—ensuring cultural nuance, market relevance and innovation are at the heart of every decision,” Cairns Crocodiles head of marketing Erin Green.

“By bringing together senior industry leaders from across APAC, we are not just celebrating creativity – we’re cementing Cairns Crocodiles as the region’s newest definitive awards program.”

Last year’s Crocs attracted hundreds of entries from across the Asia-Pacific region, including Singapore, Thailand, Japan, India, New Zealand and Australia.

This year’s event is already on track to break entry records.

Make 2025 your year to stand up and stand out by entering the Cairns Crocodiles Awards.

Also check out the full Cairns Crocodiles agenda and speakers.

Cairns Crocodiles Awards 2025 Judges

Anna Jackson Telstra Head of Creative Excellence
Anny Havercroft Tik Tok
Head of Global Business Marketing South East Asia
Birger Linke VML India ECD
Dan Lacaze Telstra
General Manager, Retail Marketing & Merchandising
David Ohana United Nations Foundation Chief Communications & Marketing Officer
Dimitri Andreatidis McCarroll’s Automotive Group Group Marketing General Manager
Ed Stening POSCA CMO
Gavin Chimes Howatson Chief Creative Officer
Genelle Sharples Formerly with Telstra Head of sponsorships, media, awards and experiential
Joanna Robinson The Iconic CMO
Julia McMurray Thiess Global Senior Marketing & Brand Lead
Katie Malone P&O Cruises Marketing Director
Leandro Perez Salesforce SVP, CMO APAC
Matteo Piovan Formerly with Bayer Head of Trade Marketing & Shopper Marketing ANZ
Natasha Aaron Door Dash Director – Marketing ANZ
Naysla Edwards AMEX
Vice President Brand, Charge Cards & Experiences ANZ
Nikoleta Kastanias Goodman Fielder Head of Portfolio Marketing for Beyond Loaf
Nikos Patiniotakis Zespri CMO
Polly Blenkship Audible Global Head of Brand Media
Rajeev Raja BrandMusiq Founder & Soundsmith
Rapthi Thanapalasingam SunCorp Head of mass brands & content
Renee Kraus Sonova Group Marketing Director
Rushenka Perera SAP Head of Marketing ANZ
Ryan Fitzgerald Special Australia ECD
Sarah Gallon Tourism Australia General Manager – Brand, Campaign and Media
Sarah Tucker LinkedIn
Head of APAC Marketing – Marketing Solutions, Enterprise
Sherilyn Shackell The Marketing Academy Global CEO
Subhash Kamath The Advertising Standards Council of India Chairman
Xanthe Wells Pinterest VP of Global Creative
Yash Gandhi Baiada Poultry Head of Marketing
Alex Rienecker Swisse Wellness Senior Marketing Manager
Ivan Tan Changi Airport
Group Senior Vice President, Corporate & Marketing Communications
Jade Clark Zambrero Head of Marketing
Joanne Reilly AustralianSuper Head of Member Growth & Marketing
Nathan Kent DrinkWise Australia Marketing Director
Nicole Zosh Football Australia General Manager Marketing
Ranjita Ghosh Wipro Limited
Chief Marketing Officer – APMEA Strategic Market Unit
Saurabh Singhal CMO Council APAC Board Member

