Leading APAC Marketers To Judge Cairns Crocodiles Awards

The top advertising awards show in the region has unveiled a judging panel composed of leading marketers and creatives in the Asia-Pacific region.
Marketing chiefs from the United Nations, Pinterest, Changi Airport, AMEX, Telstra, SAP, Suncorp, LinkedIn, Thiess, SunRice, Audible, Tourism Australia and plenty more will run the rule over Cairns Crocodiles Awards entrants (check out the full list below).
Enter the Cairns Crocodiles Awards today.
“We believe that true creative excellence comes from diverse perspectives. That’s why we’re committed to building a judging panel that reflects the full breadth of the Asia-Pacific region—ensuring cultural nuance, market relevance and innovation are at the heart of every decision,” Cairns Crocodiles head of marketing Erin Green.
“By bringing together senior industry leaders from across APAC, we are not just celebrating creativity – we’re cementing Cairns Crocodiles as the region’s newest definitive awards program.”
Last year’s Crocs attracted hundreds of entries from across the Asia-Pacific region, including Singapore, Thailand, Japan, India, New Zealand and Australia.
This year’s event is already on track to break entry records.
Make 2025 your year to stand up and stand out by entering the Cairns Crocodiles Awards.
Also check out the full Cairns Crocodiles agenda and speakers.
Cairns Crocodiles Awards 2025 Judges
|Anna
|Jackson
|Telstra
|Head of Creative Excellence
|Anny
|Havercroft
|Tik Tok
|
Head of Global Business Marketing South East Asia
|Birger
|Linke
|VML India
|ECD
|Dan
|Lacaze
|Telstra
|
General Manager, Retail Marketing & Merchandising
|David
|Ohana
|United Nations Foundation
|Chief Communications & Marketing Officer
|Dimitri
|Andreatidis
|McCarroll’s Automotive Group
|Group Marketing General Manager
|Ed
|Stening
|POSCA
|CMO
|Gavin
|Chimes
|Howatson
|Chief Creative Officer
|Genelle
|Sharples
|Formerly with Telstra
|Head of sponsorships, media, awards and experiential
|Joanna
|Robinson
|The Iconic
|CMO
|Julia
|McMurray
|Thiess
|Global Senior Marketing & Brand Lead
|Katie
|Malone
|P&O Cruises
|Marketing Director
|Leandro
|Perez
|Salesforce
|SVP, CMO APAC
|Matteo
|Piovan
|Formerly with Bayer
|Head of Trade Marketing & Shopper Marketing ANZ
|Natasha
|Aaron
|Door Dash
|Director – Marketing ANZ
|Naysla
|Edwards
|AMEX
|
Vice President Brand, Charge Cards & Experiences ANZ
|Nikoleta
|Kastanias
|Goodman Fielder
|Head of Portfolio Marketing for Beyond Loaf
|Nikos
|Patiniotakis
|Zespri
|CMO
|Polly
|Blenkship
|Audible
|Global Head of Brand Media
|Rajeev
|Raja
|BrandMusiq
|Founder & Soundsmith
|Rapthi
|Thanapalasingam
|SunCorp
|Head of mass brands & content
|Renee
|Kraus
|Sonova Group
|Marketing Director
|Rushenka
|Perera
|SAP
|Head of Marketing ANZ
|Ryan
|Fitzgerald
|Special Australia
|ECD
|Sarah
|Gallon
|Tourism Australia
|General Manager – Brand, Campaign and Media
|Sarah
|Tucker
|
Head of APAC Marketing – Marketing Solutions, Enterprise
|Sherilyn
|Shackell
|The Marketing Academy
|Global CEO
|Subhash
|Kamath
|The Advertising Standards Council of India
|Chairman
|Xanthe
|Wells
|VP of Global Creative
|Yash
|Gandhi
|Baiada Poultry
|Head of Marketing
|Alex
|Rienecker
|Swisse Wellness
|Senior Marketing Manager
|Ivan
|Tan
|Changi Airport
|
Group Senior Vice President, Corporate & Marketing Communications
|Jade
|Clark
|Zambrero
|Head of Marketing
|Joanne
|Reilly
|AustralianSuper
|Head of Member Growth & Marketing
|Nathan
|Kent
|DrinkWise Australia
|Marketing Director
|Nicole
|Zosh
|Football Australia
|General Manager Marketing
|Ranjita
|Ghosh
|Wipro Limited
|
Chief Marketing Officer – APMEA Strategic Market Unit
|Saurabh
|Singhal
|CMO Council
|APAC Board Member