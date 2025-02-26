Leading APAC Marketers To Judge Cairns Crocodiles Awards

The top advertising awards show in the region has unveiled a judging panel composed of leading marketers and creatives in the Asia-Pacific region.

Marketing chiefs from the United Nations, Pinterest, Changi Airport, AMEX, Telstra, SAP, Suncorp, LinkedIn, Thiess, SunRice, Audible, Tourism Australia and plenty more will run the rule over Cairns Crocodiles Awards entrants (check out the full list below).

“We believe that true creative excellence comes from diverse perspectives. That’s why we’re committed to building a judging panel that reflects the full breadth of the Asia-Pacific region—ensuring cultural nuance, market relevance and innovation are at the heart of every decision,” Cairns Crocodiles head of marketing Erin Green.

“By bringing together senior industry leaders from across APAC, we are not just celebrating creativity – we’re cementing Cairns Crocodiles as the region’s newest definitive awards program.”

Last year’s Crocs attracted hundreds of entries from across the Asia-Pacific region, including Singapore, Thailand, Japan, India, New Zealand and Australia.

This year’s event is already on track to break entry records.

Cairns Crocodiles Awards 2025 Judges