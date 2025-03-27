B&T ExclusiveFeaturedNewsletter

Last Call For Cairns Crocodiles Early Bird Tickets!

Dr Karen Nelson-Field, founder and CEO of Amplified Intelligence and Stacy Wright Malone, VP of global business marketing, Pinterest at last year's event.

Cairns Crocodiles, presented by Pinterest, is creeping closer, and so is your last chance to snag early bird tickets!

That’s right, your opportunity to secure the best possible rate for three days of unparalleled creativity, industry-leading insights and high-impact networking is nearly up.

Taking place between 13-15 May at the Cairns Convention Centre – and in the afternoon the Hemingway’s Brewery content track – we’re bringing together global thought leaders, top-tier marketers, and creative trailblazers for conversations that challenge, inspire, and shape the future of media, marketing, and beyond.

If you're not up to speed with the latest world class keynotes and panels check out the full agenda here.

 

