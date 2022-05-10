Lakeba Appoints Carmen Kalinowski-Weaver As New CMO

Lakeba Appoints Carmen Kalinowski-Weaver As New CMO
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Sydney-based global technology firm Lakeba Group, today announced the appointment of Carmen Kalinowski-Weaver as chief marketing officer.

Pictured: Carmen Kalinowski-Weaver, new CMO of Lakeba Group. 

Kalinowski-Weaver steps up to the CMO role as a member of Lakeba’s executive team reporting to CEO and founder Giuseppe Porcelli.

In her new role she will take responsibility for leading Lakeba’s group wide marketing team’s strategy and delivery, across multi-channel customer acquisition, branding, CRM and lifecycle management.

Kalinowski-Weaver brings nearly two decades of global B2B and B2C executive marketing experience to the role, from leading organisations including BMW and Microsoft in Germany and ING, Perpetual and Rabobank in Australia.

A market-leading tech disruptor, Australian Lakeba has successfully created, incubated, and grown an impressive portfolio of over 15 enterprise technology businesses, powered by over 150 global team members from its Sydney headquarters.

Recognised by The Financial Times as an Asia Pacific High Growth Company in 2020 and 2021, the company recently announced the latest stage in its global expansion strategy, setting up its first operation in Austin Texas.

Commenting on the new position Kalinowski-Weaver said she was excited to be stepping up at such a crucial time for the business.

“This business has a unique perspective and trajectory that closely aligns with my experience across the corporate technology, finance and automotive industries.”

“Working with The Lakeba Group represents a unique opportunity to apply even more innovative thinking to their suite of market-disrupting ventures.” she added.

Lakeba Group founder and CEO Giuseppe Porcelli welcomed the appointment, saying “Since she began working with us in May 2021 Carmen’s drive, knowledge and personality has transformed our approach to marketing across all our channels.”

“As Lakeba moves into the next step of our strategic journey, I’m delighted to welcome someone of this calibre to be an integral part of my executive team,” he concluded.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Lakeba Group

Latest News

HubSpot Team Up With A Series Of Brands To Deliver A Day of Upskilling
  • Campaigns

HubSpot Team Up With A Series Of Brands To Deliver A Day of Upskilling

HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced the launch of ‘The Great Upskill’, which will see brands across APAC including Google ANZ, MessageMedia, Meltwater, Seismic, and Aircall, give their employees a full workday during the week of May 9–13 to dedicate to upskilling and job-related learning. The movement comes on […]

Hennessy Will Let Aussies Enjoy A Game Of Basketball In Mid-Air In Honour Of The NBA’s 75 Year Anniversary
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Hennessy Will Let Aussies Enjoy A Game Of Basketball In Mid-Air In Honour Of The NBA’s 75 Year Anniversary

Hennessy, the world’s best-selling Cognac and the Official Spirit of the National Basketball Association (NBA), announced the next iteration of “Courts Beyond Limits,” a series of iconic court settings around the world in celebration of the 2022 NBA Playoffs and the league’s landmark 75th Anniversary Season. On Wednesday, May 11, Hennessy and the NBA will […]

Bangkok, Thailand - July 22, 2019 : iPhone user touching Tinder logo on iPhone screen to open the app.
  • Technology

Tinder Owner Match Group Goes After Google For Its Play Store Policies

The company behind popular match-making app Tinder, Match Group, is taking Google to court as it claims that the tech giant is “illegally monopolising the market for marketing apps.” In their complaint, Match Group, who are also the creators of other similar applications to Tinder, such as OkCupid, Hinge and Plenty of Fish, stress that […]

Fuller Boosts Its Creative Team With Two Heavyweight Acquisitions
  • Marketing

Fuller Boosts Its Creative Team With Two Heavyweight Acquisitions

Fuller Brand Communication has appointed two new industry heavyweights in leading creative and strategic roles. After a 12-month national search, Fuller has appointed Michael Gagliardi as its new Creative Director and Jordaine Chattaway as Brand Communications Strategist. Michael has more than 15 years experience in the advertising and visual communications industry, working in Melbourne and […]

Swinburne University Launches New Platform With Oglivy Australia For Students Who Are ‘Ready For More’
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

Swinburne University Launches New Platform With Oglivy Australia For Students Who Are ‘Ready For More’

Swinburne Online, one of Australia’s leading online education providers, has launched a new brand platform via Ogilvy Melbourne. Ready for More shows that Swinburne Online does more to help you achieve more. Michael Smolders, executive director, sales & marketing at online education services (OES), says: “A better experience for our students leads to better outcomes. […]

Cavalry &FRIENDS Come Together To Bring The Future For Brands And Agencies
  • Marketing

Cavalry &FRIENDS Come Together To Bring The Future For Brands And Agencies

Cavalry Freelancing, APAC’s leading talent platform for advertising and digital professionals, today announced a merger and rebrand in the next stage of its evolution. The Sydney-based platform has merged with global content production and technology powerhouse &FRIENDS, heralding a new era in creative talent management and content production. In contrast to other industry platform players, […]

Connected By Meta: Embracing Messaging
  • Media
  • Partner Content

Connected By Meta: Embracing Messaging

Online messaging is a top way of communicating with customers, particularly angry ones with a propensity for violence.

Partner Content

by