Lakeba Appoints Carmen Kalinowski-Weaver As New CMO

Sydney-based global technology firm Lakeba Group, today announced the appointment of Carmen Kalinowski-Weaver as chief marketing officer.

Pictured: Carmen Kalinowski-Weaver, new CMO of Lakeba Group.

Kalinowski-Weaver steps up to the CMO role as a member of Lakeba’s executive team reporting to CEO and founder Giuseppe Porcelli.

In her new role she will take responsibility for leading Lakeba’s group wide marketing team’s strategy and delivery, across multi-channel customer acquisition, branding, CRM and lifecycle management.

Kalinowski-Weaver brings nearly two decades of global B2B and B2C executive marketing experience to the role, from leading organisations including BMW and Microsoft in Germany and ING, Perpetual and Rabobank in Australia.

A market-leading tech disruptor, Australian Lakeba has successfully created, incubated, and grown an impressive portfolio of over 15 enterprise technology businesses, powered by over 150 global team members from its Sydney headquarters.

Recognised by The Financial Times as an Asia Pacific High Growth Company in 2020 and 2021, the company recently announced the latest stage in its global expansion strategy, setting up its first operation in Austin Texas.

Commenting on the new position Kalinowski-Weaver said she was excited to be stepping up at such a crucial time for the business.

“This business has a unique perspective and trajectory that closely aligns with my experience across the corporate technology, finance and automotive industries.”

“Working with The Lakeba Group represents a unique opportunity to apply even more innovative thinking to their suite of market-disrupting ventures.” she added.

Lakeba Group founder and CEO Giuseppe Porcelli welcomed the appointment, saying “Since she began working with us in May 2021 Carmen’s drive, knowledge and personality has transformed our approach to marketing across all our channels.”

“As Lakeba moves into the next step of our strategic journey, I’m delighted to welcome someone of this calibre to be an integral part of my executive team,” he concluded.