Lachlan Fairbairn & Daniel Gorringe On Building Creator Empires, One Podcast At A Time

Podcasts aren’t just background noise anymore, they’re cultural powerhouses, rewriting how we engage with media, brands, and each other.

In an industry obsessed with reach and ROI, creators are proving that personal storytelling, community-first content and unfiltered authenticity are what truly cut through. But how do you stay real while building a business? And how do brands plug in without killing the vibe?

These were the questions tackled at From Podcasts to Powerhouses, a standout session at Cairns Crocodiles, where some of Australia’s boldest creators laid bare the realities of building audiences, balancing brand deals, and shaping the future of creator-led media, warts, wins, and all.

The panel brought together a who’s who of podcasting and creator-led media: comedian Lachlan Fairbairn, footy-turned-content star Daniel Gorringe, host of Mads World Maddy Carty, and Rachel Henry, co-founder of creative powerhouse Common. Together, they offered an insider’s look at how creator content is reshaping not just media, but the relationships between talent, brands and audiences.

Authenticity Over Algorithms

For Lachlan Fairbairn, of Fairbairn Films, the formula is simple, authenticity equals engagement. “The audience will sniff out pretty quickly if you are trying to make more money,” he explained,

He credits success to a mix of consistency, irreverence, and stubbornness. “I don’t like change, but if it’s something I want to work on, I’ll take the leap.” His advice? “Create, create, create – and it will get better.”

That sentiment echoed across the panel. Daniel Gorringe, now known for his wildly popular Dan Does Footy series, joked about his unconventional media path.

“There’s not a lot of jobs around for a 26-game player who’s been sacked twice from Fox Footy,” he joked.

His playbook is chaotic but effective: jump on trends, move fast, and never overthink it. “Strategy, do I have one?” he laughed.

And that translates to real results. “We probably aren’t as big as the AFL, but it feels like we are,” he said.

The Brand-Partner Sweet Spot

One of the session’s key themes was the evolving role of brands. For creators, the best partnerships come from shared values and trust.

“A dream brand deal is when you’re already talking about the product for free,” Fairbairn said. “And they let you do something silly with it.”

Gorringe agreed. “Sometimes we get briefs that are a stranglehold. But when a brand says, ‘just go for it’, that’s the best. We’ll drive your brand, we’ll do the work for you.”

Carty agreed, saying that the biggest mistake brands make is not listening to the knowledge of the creators they are working with. “If a brand ignores creator advice, they risk a flop,” she said. “Is it better if your video gets a million views, or fails because you didn’t listen to the person who knows their audience best?”

From grassroots authenticity to agile media strategies, this session made one thing clear: the future of media is being shaped not in boardrooms, but in bedrooms, garages, and makeshift studios. And while platforms and formats will continue to evolve, the driving force behind the movement, creators who know their audience, tell their truth, and partner on their terms, is here to stay.

Henry summed it up best: “Podcasts and creator shows are so much more than they used to be. They’re not just content, they’re cultural trends.”