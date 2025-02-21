Klaviyo Unveils CRM Designed For Consumer Brands

Marketing automation firm Klaviyo has launched a customer relationship management (CRM) platform built specifically for business-to-consumer (B2C) brands.

Klaviyo’s B2C CRM marks a significant milestone for consumer brands, ending their long-term reliance on unsuitable B2B CRM platforms.

Klaviyo B2C CRM will comprise three solutions; Klaviyo Marketing, Klaviyo Analytics and Klaviyo Service; each of which are underpinned by a purpose-built all-in-one customer data platform (CDP) called Klaviyo Data Platform (KDP).

Klaviyo’s B2C CRM brings together all customer data—from product preference, purchase behaviour, website actions and customer service conversations—together under one roof, offering brands a single source of truth for all customer insights.

As a result of unifying customer data, Klaviyo said its B2C CRM opens consumer brands up to:

True personalisation across every touchpoint: Every customer interaction — from purchases, website behaviour, preferences and conversations — will live together on the same platform, creating a seamless experience for consumers, regardless of whether a message comes from marketing or customer service.

Data-driven customer service: By bringing together marketing and customer service under one roof, brands connect the pre-purchase and post-purchase experiences together — giving customer service agents access to complete customer context to deliver faster, personalised support across channels.

Analytics at scale: Klaviyo’s Marketing Analytics will help brands predict, personalise and grow with insights that will identify key behavioural factors like next purchase timing, churn risk, and customer lifetime value. Klaviyo’s B2C CRM eliminates the complexities of data management. With quick setup and no coding or technical expertise required, anyone on the team can be empowered to create personalised experiences at scale for customers.

Business and revenue growth: Klaviyo new B2C CRM will help B2C companies manage all customer interactions, from everyday operations to high-traffic promotional events with reliable and fast performance, powering smarter digital relationships while maximising profitability.

Suzy Nicoletti, MD and VP APAC at Klaviyo said: “Klaviyo has always been about solving the fragmentation and complexity that holds B2C businesses back. From the start, we’ve taken a data-first approach, so businesses own their data and create seamless customer experiences. The announcement of B2C CRM and combining marketing, service, and analytics enables our customers in Australia to focus on their customers and growth.”

Roger Beharry Lall, research director at IDC, said: “Consumer expectations for fast, seamless, and personalised experiences across every touchpoint have created a seismic shift in the applications required for digital commerce success. For brands to meet these demands, they need to engage innovative companies that help unify fragmented tech stacks to deliver cohesive, end-to-end experiences that bridge the gap between marketing, commerce, and customer service. Connecting these dots will enable brands to forge deeper customer relationships, drive loyalty, and boost revenue growth.”

Klaviyo will continue to update its B2C CRM offering with new features.