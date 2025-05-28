Kiwi Fuel & Convenience Brand Z Energy Launches New Loyalty Program In Partnership With Eagle Eye

New Zealand’s Z Energy has launched a new loyalty program in partnership with loyalty SaaS and AI technology company Eagle Eye.

Z Energy has stated that the new program, Z Rewards, was designed to combine simplicity with generosity, offering customers points for almost all of their spend at Z. This includes points on purchases of fuel to food and coffee, through to EV charging. These points can then be accumulated and used to redeem various in-store items.

Customers can access Z Rewards via the Z App and receive at least 6 cents off per litre (up to 100 litres) every day. The program awards 1 point for every dollar spent on fuel and 2 points for every dollar spent in-store or on EV charging. With treats available for just 500 points, customers can quickly accumulate points to get rewards such as coffee, pies, sausage rolls, or cans of energy drink.

As part of the March launch celebration, Z Energy offered a special offer for participating customers. Z Rewards customers received 20 cents off per litre on their first three fills (up to 100 litres each), a free barista-made drink, and an instant 300 bonus points. The program also includes a referral scheme, allowing members to get an additional 300 bonus points when they refer a friend.

Z Energy’s head of loyalty, Bronwyn Barberel reported a successful launch, with thousands of new customers downloading and using the Z App to access Z Rewards since its introduction.

“Z Energy launched our new loyalty programme, Z Rewards, as a way to better recognise and reward loyal customers for more of their spend at Z, beyond fuel,” she said.

“We’ve seen thousands more customers download and use the Z App to access Z Rewards since it launched, and it’s been great seeing them all collect points and get treats. We have heard plenty of positive feedback from customers – and so far, Z pies have been the top choice of treat for our customers who’ve taken advantage of this part of our offer. We’ve had some great new pies on offer.

“We are excited about the future of Z Rewards and remain committed to giving our customers an excellent loyalty offer.”

Z Energy general manager for customer Andy Baird said incorporating more than just fuel into the loyalty program aligned with the growth and evolution of the brand.

“The evolution of the Z service station means along with providing fuel for customers, we are continuing to grow our network of EV charging stations at selected Z sites, and expand our grocery and convenience offers in-store,” he said.

“It’s important, therefore, that our loyalty offer evolves with us. Z Rewards does just that – offering customers points for almost all of their spend at Z, from fuel to food and coffee, through to EV charging.”

Eagle Eye vice president for APAC Jonathan Reeve said the Eagle Eye team were proud to partner with Z at such a critical time for loyalty innovation in the region.

“Eagle Eye is seeing rapid innovation globally in fuel and convenience loyalty, as retailers adapt to shifting consumer expectations and look to capture new opportunities, whether through EV charging, expanded grocery ranges, or value-added services,” he said.

“In our view, Z Rewards is emerging as a global leader in this space. The program stands out for its ability to reward customers however they shop and whatever fuel they choose, the clever use of popular ‘treats’ as incentives, and its differentiated approach to rewarding fuel versus grocery purchases.

“We’re proud to be partnering with Z and are excited to support the next chapter of their loyalty journey – bringing even more value to consumers across New Zealand.”

Z Rewards is available to all Kiwis by downloading the Z App, offering an easy way for customers to be rewarded for their loyalty to the brand. The company describes the program as “our way of saying ngā mihi. Thanks for choosing Z”.