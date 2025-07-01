KFC’s Global-First Rent Giveaway Helps Aussies Flee The Family Nest This Christmas In July

It might be the middle of winter, but now more than ever Aussies need a reason to turn up the heat and with bills high, vibes low, and many still living at home (not for mum’s lasagna, but because rent prices are a certified buzzkill), KFC said the nation is in serious need of a reason to let loose and get lit with a side of chook this Christmas in July.

In fact, new research from KFC finds the average Aussie has turned down a night out or social event almost four times in the last three months. So, this Christmas in July, KFC is bringing relief by dropping 31 days of delicious deals all month long and delivering the ultimate gift to battle the cost-of-living crunch by covering the rent of four lucky Aussies for a full year. Santa might be off duty, but KFC’s just getting started.

When there’s a chill in the air there‘s nothing quite like getting together with your mates for a bit of mid-year joy in the share house to enjoy some delicious fried gold.

However, new research from KFC finds that many Aussies are still bunking with their rents and are itching to fly the coop to finally live their best FLG life, without mum and dad killing the vibe.

Over 70% say they’re embarrassed to admit they still live at home, with more than one in four (28%) saying it’s negatively impacting their social life and ability to get lit¹. And while crashing under the family roof might help save some coin, it’s not exactly the gift that keeps on giving: nearly one in five (19%) have had to sneak a date in or out like it’s a covert chicken run¹. Looks like the only thing getting stuffed this July… is personal space.

But KFC’s not just sympathising – they’re serving up a finger lickin’ good solution. According to Aussies living under their ‘rent’s roof, over 60% reckon they’d need more than $10K saved just to make the move.So, This Christmas in July, KFC’s delivering a double whammy of relief: we’re covering the rent for four lucky Aussies for a full year and rolling out 31 straight days of mouth-watering, value-packed deals via the KFC App. Starting with 30 Nuggets for $10 on Tuesday, 1 July, followed by 50% off Zinger Burgers and 10 for $10 Hot and Crispy. All you need to do? Jump on the app and grab a festive deal. Every purchase gets you one entry into the rent giveaway – and if you spend over $30, you’ll get five. That’s your chance to swap awkward family dinners and dodgy Wi-Fi for your own place – and finally live life your way.

Plus, KFC’s fan-favourite Christmas in July merch range is back for another round of helpings, with new styles added including a KFC Conversation Card Game. In the spirit of Christmas giving, sales proceeds from the merch range will go to the KFC Youth Foundation and its charity partners Black Dog Institute and ReachOut Australia who support Youth Mental Wellbeing. Visit KFC’s Christmas in July Merch store to view the whole range and pick up a festive fit.

Sally Spriggs, group marketing director at KFC Australia, commented: “Christmas in July is all about celebrating on your own terms so we’re bringing back our epic deals all month long to keep the festive vibes high, plus we’re giving four lucky KFC fans the ultimate gift – a year of free rent on us.

Still hungry? KFC is bringing back the fan-favourite Christmas in July Feast. Packed tighter than a Christmas cracker with festive flavour, it includes: 10 pieces of KFC’s signature Original Recipe chicken, 10 Wicked Wings, 10 Nuggets, 1 Maxi Popcorn, 3 Large Chips, 1 Large Potato and Gravy, and 2 dipping sauces, all wrapped up in a limited-edition Christmas in July bucket.

Whether you’re stuck at home or just stuck in a rut, KFC’s 31 Days of Deals and the chance to win a year’s rent is your permission slip to live a little this Christmas in July. Make any purchase through the KFC App in July, and you’ll automatically go into the draw to win a year’s worth of rent. It’s KFC’s way of helping Aussies get lit without the cost-of-living hangover.