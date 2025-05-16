Keep Left Updates Earned Media Impact Score Platform

Keep Left has today announced the global rollout of a major update to its proprietary earned media evaluation tool, The Impact Score, along with expanded subscription options for brands, in-house PR teams and agency partners.

Already the earned media reporting platform of choice for multinational organisations and agency networks in more than 15 countries, Impact Score helps PR teams demonstrate the value of strategic media relations, with an online, sharable dashboard that sets a consistent benchmark to track performance against brand and campaign objectives.

The latest release introduces Automated Coverage, a new OpenAI integrated feature that allows users to log media coverage by simply pasting in coverage URLs. The platform automatically captures coverage screenshot and extracts key article details ready to be scored against a pre-determined set of qualitative and quantitative success metrics.

“Impact Score was already helping PR teams work more effectively by bringing structure to reporting, creating consistency across markets, and aligning earned media to business goals,” said Impact Score Product Manager, Tim Lele.

“With AI now embedded in the coverage logging functionality, the platform drastically reduces manual effort, speeds up reporting, and provides smarter insights at a time when the demand for accountability and ROI in PR has never been higher.

“Whether you’re managing PR across multiple departments or working with agency partners around the globe, Impact Score brings all your earned media into one place—so you can see what’s working, what’s not, and how to improve.”

PR professionals are under pressure to deliver more with less with research finding nearly half spend at least a quarter of their time working on reporting alone, the third most time-consuming part of the job after media relations and thought leadership. That’s more than a day a week that could be redirected to higher-value strategic work.

The pressure is industry-wide. In a global survey of 3,000 PR professionals, one in five agency leaders said measurement was their top challenge, and one in four reported active investment in analytics tools.

Developed in partnership with Empirica Research and hosted on a secure, cloud-based platform, Impact Score is one of the most advanced tools available for evaluating media performance. Its algorithm grades each piece of coverage aligning it to campaign objectives like tier-one reach, key message penetration, call-to-actions and spokesperson visibility.

Unlike traditional clip counts or reach metrics, Impact Score gives PR and marketing teams a more meaningful way to demonstrate ROI and align earned media with business strategy.

“We’ve always passionately believed in the value of quality earned media over quantity,” said Caroline Catterall, CEO of Keep Left. “Impact Score is a great example of Australian martech innovation, developed to solve a universal problem for PR teams: proving the value and effectiveness of the craft. Now, through automating the most manual parts of reporting, it also frees up PR team to focus on strategy, creativity and results.”

The platform is now available to all brands and agencies via monthly subscription. It offers: