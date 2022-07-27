Kaimera Announces Three Senior Hires, New Surry Hills Base

Kaimera Announces Three Senior Hires, New Surry Hills Base
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Independent media agency Kaimera has experienced a busy first six months of the year, with three new hires joining the team and a new office location.

Kaimera’s new office space on Elizabeth Street in Surry Hills was chosen in part to accommodate the rapidly growing agency. The intention was to make the workspace more inclusive and to foster a creative environment where employees could work collaboratively – continuing Kaimera’s mission to provide the highest quality service for its clients.

The Kaimera team welcomes three highly experienced media leaders to its team with the recent addition of Sally Powell (pictured, left) as director of partnerships content and social, Marianne Lane (pictured, centre) as head of investment, and Rachel Evans (pictured, right) as associate client director.

These female leaders bring years of experience to the table, which will be invaluable as Kaimera continues to grow.

The new content and partnership role at Kaimera is all about helping clients build better media partnerships, and making sure its brands align with the growing number of rich publisher offerings in the market.

Sally Powell is an accomplished creative professional with a proven track record in delivering high-impact media solutions for some of Australia’s best known brands. Her straightforward approach to creative concepts, integration and partnerships is a perfect match for Kaimera’s ‘media made simple’ proposition.

Marianne Lane has an extensive background in media negotiations and publisher relationships, which made her a natural candidate for the newly created head of investment role at Kaimera. This position was created to help Kaimera’s clients maximise value and ensure clear ROI from media investments. Lane has over 20 years of experience in the advertising and media industry, which makes her a highly qualified individual to lead Kaimera’s media investment strategy.

Lastly, Rachel Evans comes to Kaimera with a wealth of experience in the media industry. She has worked in the UK for over four years, most recently as senior planning manager. In this role, she was responsible for developing and implementing media planning strategies for the company’s clients.

Her knowledge and experience will be invaluable as Kaimera develops its commitment to client service and ensures clients get the right media solutions delivered with utmost care.

Nick Behr, founder and CEO of Kaimera said: “We are delighted to welcome such experienced and renowned media professionals into the Kaimera family. At Kaimera we believe that making media simple for our clients is key, and we can only do that with senior people who are experts in their field. Bringing these new skill sets into the agency will help us deliver powerful solutions that continue to meet our core values of trust and transparency. We are really excited about what lies ahead for Kaimera and the effective work we continue to do for our clients”.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Kaimera

Latest News

Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign
  • Campaigns

Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign

As international travel continues to gain momentum, the premium leisure division of the Flight Centre Travel Group, Travel Associates, has launched a new brand positioning, via independent, creative and media agency BCM Group. The new brand positioning campaign will be deployed by the agency across social media, performance digital, premium on-line video and direct channels, […]

Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards
  • Marketing

Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards

Strategic insights agency Nature is proud to announce it has been listed as a finalist in ESOMAR’s 2022 Global Research Effectiveness Awards for its work with Don KRC. The annual ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Awards recognise impactful projects from across the global marketing, insights and analytics community that made a significant and measurable impact on the […]

ActiveCampaign Releases New Data Showing Customer Focus On Trustworthy Content
  • Marketing

ActiveCampaign Releases New Data Showing Customer Focus On Trustworthy Content

According to new data released today from ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), consumers will engage with new brands across all channels, including online, in-store and on social media platforms, as long as the content is relevant and trustworthy. In fact, nearly half of the 1,000 US consumers polled said trustworthiness and transparency […]

Kylie Jenner Posts Against Instagram After Hitting Snapchat For $1.2 Billion
  • Media
  • Technology

Kylie Jenner Posts Against Instagram After Hitting Snapchat For $1.2 Billion

Having already taken a bite out of Snapchat back in 2018, Kylie Jenner has now turned her attention to Instagram as part of a growing wave of unrest on the app. Jenner, who has grown to fame as part of the Kardashian oligarchy, reposted a call to action on her Instagram story as part of […]

Singapore Tourism Board Puts The Gran In Grand Prix With New Campaign
  • Campaigns
  • Media

Singapore Tourism Board Puts The Gran In Grand Prix With New Campaign

The Singapore Tourism Board has unveiled a new campaign on TikTok with Australian comedy trio Swag on the Beat and real Singapore grandmothers to generate more awareness of Singapore’s offerings. With a word play on one of the city’s biggest events – the Singapore Grand Prix – the Gran Prix Singapore Style campaign features three […]

Acast Announces Zoe Marshall As Newest Entry In Creator Network
  • Media

Acast Announces Zoe Marshall As Newest Entry In Creator Network

Media personality Zoe Marshall (pictured) has partnered with independent podcast company Acast, giving it hosting and distribution rights to Marshall’s human-interest podcast, The Deep. From terminal parents to sex workers, extremists and drug addicts, The Deep is a place for thought-provoking conversations that help us explore who we are when no one is looking. Utilising her […]