Kaimera Announces Three Senior Hires, New Surry Hills Base

Independent media agency Kaimera has experienced a busy first six months of the year, with three new hires joining the team and a new office location.

Kaimera’s new office space on Elizabeth Street in Surry Hills was chosen in part to accommodate the rapidly growing agency. The intention was to make the workspace more inclusive and to foster a creative environment where employees could work collaboratively – continuing Kaimera’s mission to provide the highest quality service for its clients.

The Kaimera team welcomes three highly experienced media leaders to its team with the recent addition of Sally Powell (pictured, left) as director of partnerships content and social, Marianne Lane (pictured, centre) as head of investment, and Rachel Evans (pictured, right) as associate client director.

These female leaders bring years of experience to the table, which will be invaluable as Kaimera continues to grow.

The new content and partnership role at Kaimera is all about helping clients build better media partnerships, and making sure its brands align with the growing number of rich publisher offerings in the market.

Sally Powell is an accomplished creative professional with a proven track record in delivering high-impact media solutions for some of Australia’s best known brands. Her straightforward approach to creative concepts, integration and partnerships is a perfect match for Kaimera’s ‘media made simple’ proposition.

Marianne Lane has an extensive background in media negotiations and publisher relationships, which made her a natural candidate for the newly created head of investment role at Kaimera. This position was created to help Kaimera’s clients maximise value and ensure clear ROI from media investments. Lane has over 20 years of experience in the advertising and media industry, which makes her a highly qualified individual to lead Kaimera’s media investment strategy.

Lastly, Rachel Evans comes to Kaimera with a wealth of experience in the media industry. She has worked in the UK for over four years, most recently as senior planning manager. In this role, she was responsible for developing and implementing media planning strategies for the company’s clients.

Her knowledge and experience will be invaluable as Kaimera develops its commitment to client service and ensures clients get the right media solutions delivered with utmost care.

Nick Behr, founder and CEO of Kaimera said: “We are delighted to welcome such experienced and renowned media professionals into the Kaimera family. At Kaimera we believe that making media simple for our clients is key, and we can only do that with senior people who are experts in their field. Bringing these new skill sets into the agency will help us deliver powerful solutions that continue to meet our core values of trust and transparency. We are really excited about what lies ahead for Kaimera and the effective work we continue to do for our clients”.