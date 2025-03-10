Media

Journalist Natarsha Belling To Lead LiSTNR’s The Briefing – Afternoon Edition Podcast

Australian journalist Natarsha Belling will front LiSTNR’s daily news and current affairs podcast The Briefing – Afternoon Edition from Monday 10 March 2025.

Belling has more than 30 years of experience in television, radio, and podcasting. The Briefing serves as a complement to Belling’s role as host of Channel Seven’s National News at Noon for a deeper dive into the day’s top stories.

In addition to presenting the daily news and current affairs on The Briefing – Afternoon Edition, Belling will collaborate with the LiSTNR factual team to create an in-depth investigative podcast series drawing on her journalistic experience.

“I can’t wait to start with the team at LiSTNR and host The Briefing’s Afternoon Edition. We are living in one of the most dynamic news cycles in history. From Cyclone Alfred to our upcoming federal election and the unfolding implications of the new Trump administration in the US, we will have all the news and major issues of the day covered. It’s the top stories and a deep dive on the go,” Belling said.

“From delivering the latest updates on Seven’s National News at Noon to unpacking the top headlines on The Briefing – Afternoon Edition, I’m excited to bring audiences sharp analysis and clarity in a news cycle that moves faster than ever,” she added.

“We are excited to welcome Natarsha to the team. The Briefing goes beyond just headlines; it’s an in-depth exploration of the news with explainers, analysis, and expert guests. Tarsh is renowned for delivering this kind of trusted content,” LiSTNR head of factual Clair Weaver said.

