Jonas Brothers’ ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’ Concerts To Livestream Free On Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus has partnered with the Jonas Brothers to livestream their JONAS 20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour exclusively on the streaming service. From 9:30 am on 11 August, Aussie fans can livestream five stops from the tour.

The live concert will feature a surprise host conducting live interviews, commentary, and more.

“Partnering with the Jonas Brothers to livestream their upcoming tour reflects our commitment to connecting audiences with the artists and stories they love, on the biggest screen in the home,” Salek Brodsky, SVP and global head of Samsung TV Plus said.

The partnership expands Samsung TV Plus’ commitment to livestream events, following the recent global K-pop concert, SMTOWN LIVE 2025.

The ‘JONAS 20’ livestream event on Samsung TV Plus provides Australian fans a front-row seat to the full concert experience with behind-the-scenes access and hometown tributes from Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas.

“This tour is about celebrating where we came from and sharing that with the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way. Streaming it live on Samsung TV Plus means we get to include every fan, everywhere. No matter where you are, this is your hometown show,” the Jonas Brothers said.

The Jonas Brothers have sold over 17 million albums worldwide and have a GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum hit ‘Sucker’. Their new album, ‘Greetings From Your Hometown,’ drops 8 August, just days before their tour kicks off at MetLife Stadium.

Fredrika Stigell
