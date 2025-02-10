JOLT Celebrates 100 Screens In New Zealand Following Launch Of Data Platform Spark Intelligence

JOLT, Australia and New Zealand’s digital out-of-home and electric vehicle charging network has reached a new milestone, installing its hundredth screen in New Zealand following 155 per cent year-on-year network growth and media partnerships with a diverse range of client categories.

JOLT’s presence in the New Zealand market launched in late 2022, with screens across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. JOLT’s response to market demand for more data-driven campaigns is highlighted by the recent launch of the Spark Intelligence platform enabling smarter planning and buying.

Combined with the company’s cross-channel capabilities, which facilitate connections with one-on-one audiences via JOLT’s public EV charging app, and the exponential growth of programmatic advertising, these advancements have solidified JOLT’s position as a preferred channel for advertisers.

”JOLT has made and continues to make significant investment in the digital out-of-home industry in New Zealand, we are very appreciative of the support of the media industry and look forward to being part of the future growth of the category,” JOLT country manager Chris Monaghan said.

“To be able to offer 100 panels is an exciting milestone for JOLT as we expand in New Zealand. 2024 was instrumental, defined by our strong commitment to innovation and purpose-built street furniture. At our core, we’re a data-driven company. With Spark Intelligence, we’ve introduced an audience-based platform that redefines planning and buying, setting a new standard for digital out-of-home advertising,” JOLT New Zealand sales director, Lohnȇt Waugh added.

“Our network has expanded 155% this year, reflecting the success of our insight-driven strategy and the broad appeal of JOLT’s audience. Combining the ability to target both broadcast

roadside audiences and engaged EV drivers, JOLT screens are strategically positioned to deliver exceptional visibility and impact. This provides advertisers with a premium platform to connect with Kiwis on the move and create impactful brand moments,” Waugh added.

In October, JOLT announced the launch of its data platform Spark Intelligence, a tool designed to transform how out-of-home media is planned, traded and reported.

JOLT recently appointed Carin Lee-Skelton as general manager of regional sales, ANZ.

Out-of-home continues to thrive in New Zealand, with the Out of Home Association Aotearoa (OOHMAA) reporting that the third quarter of 2024 was the strongest quarterly performance on record for the out-of-home industry in Aotearoa.