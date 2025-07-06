Johnathan Thurston & Buddy Franklin Spearhead Indigenous Marathon Foundation Campaign, Via SLIK

Creative and innovation agency SLIK has been selected by the Indigenous Marathon Foundation (IMF) to lead a national marketing and fundraising campaign centred around the journey of the 2025 Indigenous Marathon Project (IMP) running squad.

The integrated campaign, which launches this July, aims to raise $1 million in support of IMF’s life-changing programs, which empower First Nations Australians through running and resilience. The campaign will coincide with the training journey of 12 first-time Indigenous marathoners, including newly-announced high-profile ambassadors NRL player Johnathan Thurston and AFL player Lance “Buddy” Franklin, as they prepare to run the New York City Marathon in November.

“IMF is doing incredible work to create lasting change in First Nations communities by using running and physical activity to promote health, create inspirational leaders, improve education and more. We’re honoured to help bring their vision to life,” said Kim Verbrugghe, managing director at SLIK. “This campaign is more than a fundraiser. It’s a chance to unite Australians through powerful storytelling and purpose-driven action.”

SLIK’s approach centres on emotionally resonant storytelling, digital innovation and a creative PR stunt—all tapping into the passion of AFL and NRL fans, along with IMF’s growing community. With deep experience in social impact work, including recent success with Paralympics Australia, FightMND and Aboriginal Affairs NSW, SLIK will deliver a campaign to amplify reach while fostering meaningful engagement.

Katie Brown, partnership and philanthropy manager at IMF, said the foundation sought a partner who could bring creative ambition and cultural sensitivity to the table: “SLIK really listened to the spirit of our work. They understand that this is a story of strength, pride, and possibility—and they’ve developed a campaign model that both moves people and drives results.”

The campaign will build over 12 months, with peak moments aligned to IMF running squad milestones and community events.

As a Supply Nation-registered agency with strong ties to Indigenous creators, SLIK brings not only creative expertise but lived understanding and cultural competency.

“This is a story about inclusion, belonging and belief. We’re proud to be walking, and running, alongside IMF to support their cause,” added Verbrugghe.