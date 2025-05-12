JIF Launches ‘JIF MessMaster’ Campaign Featuring Broden Kelly Via REBORN

JIF, part of Unilever’s home care portfolio, has launched its latest campaign, ‘JIF Messmaster,’ via REBORN.

REBORN partnered with production company HAPPY and director Miles Murphy to bring the series to life, featuring comedic talent Broden Kelly as the host.

“This campaign is about flipping the narrative, taking cleaning, something traditionally mundane, and making it a moment of entertainment,” David Easton, CEO of REBORN said.

“We wanted to create content that shows a genuinely fun side of JIF. We’ve also extended the fun further by tasking influencers with their own over-the-top JIF Messmaster challenges, all in an attempt to win a coveted JIF MessMaster gold trophy.”

Mindshare, which led the rollout of the media, identified key opportunities to connect with evolving audience behaviours, leveraging sponsorship ads through BVOD channel and tapping into the growing need to engage younger consumers across social platforms.

“Mindshare is delighted to partner with Unilever on the JIF Messmaster campaign. JIF’s powerful cleaning, combined with the campaign’s humour and cultural relevance, presented a brilliant opportunity to connect with a new generation of Australians,” Mindshare implementation & activation director Abhigna Venkatakrishna said.

“JIF is already trusted for its unbeatable cleaning power. Messmaster gives us a platform to connect with a new generation of Australians in a way that feels fresh, playful, and unmistakably JIF,” Zeina Elkouka, marketing & strategy head for home care at Unilever added.

The integrated campaign, planned by Mindshare and brought to life by REBORN and HAPPY, is rolling out nationally across digital platforms, social media, content partnerships and influencers.

Credits:

UNILEVER

Marketing & Strategy Head for Home Care: Zeina Elkouka

Regional Marketing Manager: Yin Hong Yeo

Unilever International Head of ANZ: Nabomita Bagchi

REBORN:

Founder: David Easton

Group Account Director: Shailei Forrester

Senior Copywriter: Eric Franken

Producer: Britt Groom

Account Director: Vici Page

Creator Campaign Manager: Stephanie Sison Cruz

HAPPY

Director: Miles Murphy

First Assistant Director: Andrew McInally

Producer: Angela Murphy

Production Manager: Genevieve Martin

Production Assistant: Chloé Buckenmeyer

Director of Photography: Adam Clark

Cutter/Editor: Oliver Marshall

MINDSHARE:

Implementation & Activation Director: Abhigna Venkatakrishna

Media Coordinator: Shania Goundar

Managing Director Leadership- Kate O’Ryan-Roeder