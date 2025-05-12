Campaigns

JIF Launches ‘JIF MessMaster’ Campaign Featuring Broden Kelly Via REBORN

JIF, part of Unilever’s home care portfolio, has launched its latest campaign, ‘JIF Messmaster,’ via REBORN.

REBORN partnered with production company HAPPY and director Miles Murphy to bring the series to life, featuring comedic talent Broden Kelly as the host.

“This campaign is about flipping the narrative, taking cleaning, something traditionally mundane, and making it a moment of entertainment,” David Easton, CEO of REBORN said.

“We wanted to create content that shows a genuinely fun side of JIF. We’ve also extended the fun further by tasking influencers with their own over-the-top JIF Messmaster challenges, all in an attempt to win a coveted JIF MessMaster gold trophy.”

Mindshare, which led the rollout of the media, identified key opportunities to connect with evolving audience behaviours, leveraging sponsorship ads through BVOD channel and tapping into the growing need to engage younger consumers across social platforms.

“Mindshare is delighted to partner with Unilever on the JIF Messmaster campaign. JIF’s powerful cleaning, combined with the campaign’s humour and cultural relevance, presented a brilliant opportunity to connect with a new generation of Australians,” Mindshare implementation & activation director Abhigna Venkatakrishna said.

“JIF is already trusted for its unbeatable cleaning power. Messmaster gives us a platform to connect with a new generation of Australians in a way that feels fresh, playful, and unmistakably JIF,” Zeina Elkouka, marketing & strategy head for home care at Unilever added.

The integrated campaign, planned by Mindshare and brought to life by REBORN and HAPPY, is rolling out nationally across digital platforms, social media, content partnerships and influencers.

Credits:

UNILEVER
Marketing & Strategy Head for Home Care: Zeina Elkouka
Regional Marketing Manager: Yin Hong Yeo
Unilever International Head of ANZ: Nabomita Bagchi
REBORN:
Founder: David Easton
Group Account Director: Shailei Forrester
Senior Copywriter: Eric Franken
Producer: Britt Groom
Account Director: Vici Page
Creator Campaign Manager: Stephanie Sison Cruz

HAPPY
Director: Miles Murphy
First Assistant Director: Andrew McInally
Producer: Angela Murphy
Production Manager: Genevieve Martin
Production Assistant: Chloé Buckenmeyer
Director of Photography: Adam Clark
Cutter/Editor: Oliver Marshall
MINDSHARE:
Implementation & Activation Director: Abhigna Venkatakrishna
Media Coordinator: Shania Goundar
Managing Director Leadership- Kate O’Ryan-Roeder

