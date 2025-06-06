Dozens of advertising industry executives are heading to the clink to raise funds and awareness for young people at risk. B&T has spoken to guards who know the drill. Here’s what inmates can expect, and it won’t be pretty.

Later this month, 80 advertising industry executives are heading to Yasmar Detention Centre to spend a night sleeping on the cold hard floors in a prison cell.

Although some may have dabbled in principal media trading, hidden portions of clients’ ad spend in the long-tail of Google Display Network, or advised Temu about its retargeting strategy—the cohort are not being sent to lock up for committing any crime.

They are taking part in UnLtd’s Adland Bail Out, a confronting experience designed to reflect the harsh realities faced by young people caught up in the justice system.

The first ‘inmates’ confirmed include Philippa ‘Nacho’ Noilea-Tani from Wavemaker, Cameron ‘Crowbar’ Curtis from News, Elle ‘Raygun’ Galipienzo from Initiative, Scott ‘Snitch’ Laird from GroupM, Natalie ‘Hammer’ Harvey from Mamamia, Catherine ‘Crush’ Rushton from This is Flow, Emma ‘Left Eye’ Logan from The Emma Logan Project, Aimee ‘Bam Bam’ Edwards from B&T and others (see full list below).

On 20 June, the inmates will hand over their possessions (including those precious phones), put on prison overalls and get locked up in the cells of Yasmar. The participants will be finger-printed, interrogated and security checked before taking part in thought-provoking workshops about the realities of youth incarceration.

In order to be released the next morning, each inmate needs to fundraise $1,250 as their ‘bail’. All the funds raised from the event go towards UnLtd’s work campaigning to break the vicious cycle of youth incarceration.

“Bail Out is a really important night for our industry to show our best. Youth detention and the realities of what life is like for too many Australian kids is a long way from our industry’s day-to-day,” said OMG head honcho Kristiaan ‘Knuckles’ Kroon, who once roamed the streets of Eveleigh before it became gentrified.

“I am really proud to work in an industry that has UnLtd and every year finds close to 100 people, who are supported by thousands more, to go through the process of understanding more and supporting better outcomes.”

Don’t get caught off guard!

This year’s event will also see a return of previous participants, now stepping into the role of ‘guards’ to keep order on the inside, including Ricky Chanana from Pubmatic, Sev Celik from Tonic Media, Chris Murphy from GSquared, Nick Bower from Paramount, Matthew Coote from GumGum, Kathryn Furnari from Innocean, Pia Coyle from PHD, Rachel Troy from ART Consultancy and an unruly bloke from B&T.

Guard Chanana, who is reporting back for duty behind bars for a second year, will be giving the industry’s usual suspects a “much-needed reality check”.

“One night inside is nothing compared to what too many young Australians face every day. It’s a powerful reminder of the work still ahead. Dig deep and support the cause, our future generations deserve opportunity, not incarceration,” Chanana said.

“They’re about to enter something equal parts confronting and rewarding. Not quite Alcatraz, more Cannes in captivity – though honestly, I’m not sure which is more intense.” added Guard Murphy with a bottle of rose in hand.

Inmates, who have given up the French Riviera to take part (or whose companies didn’t have the budget) should not expect the ‘Cannes treatment’ in Habberfield come 20 June.

“Tonight the only cans you’re getting are baked beans,” scoffed Guard Celik, who recalls the time she was fed sawdust, gruel and lumps of regret in a previous Bail Out.

“There will be no egos spared, no niceties, it’s going to be hell,” warned Guard Coyle, who recalls working on a cosmetics account one time.

“Because it’s all for the kids at the end of the day. Raising awareness of the kids’ incarceration age in Australia is such an important cause. So, the inmates need to feel the experience as realistically as possible.”

Meanwhile Guard Coote offered a few choice words for one of the unlucky inmates: “Some say crime doesn’t pay — but clearly, neither does media sales. That’s why Winston aka ‘Winnie the pOOH’ is in there doing hard time for crimes against inflated CPMs.”

To find out more about the event and to help the inmates reach their bail, please visit: https://shoutforgood.com/fundraisers/adland-bail-out-2025

Limited cell spots still available, to take part in this unique experience, get in touch with: [email protected].

