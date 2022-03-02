It’s Heating Up! We Have A New Leader In The 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award Race!

The race to determine the budding who’s who of adland continues, and it’s heating up with a new frontrunner coming out of nowhere.

After tense UN-style deliberation, and some fiddling with out super-duper, artificial intelligence, fast bandwidth, mega computer or whatever, we unfortunately had to drop another one of you pesky cheaters from the competition.

But that’s only made this race even tighter. As you can see below, Banter Agency’s Uvani Appanna – after not making top ten in our last update – has seemingly come out of nowhere to hold a tight, but near-comfortable lead ahead of Half Dome’s Cassie Longmuir.

Suss out the numbers below:

Name Votes (So Far) 1. Uvani Appanna – Banter Agency 2,585 2. Cassie Longmuir – Half Dome 2339 3. Soujanya Datta – Finder 1640 4. Neil Sura – Octagon 1532 5. Joanna Szkurat – Zenith Media 1524 6. Eugenia Yeung – Reprise Digital 1259 7. Alysha Calder – Nine 1237 8. Emmalee Fagerstrom – Yahoo 1219 9. Arushi Srivastava – Cashrewards 1212 10. Luke Duignan – Seven 1209

Besides Uvani’s stellar last-minute run, not much has changed since B&T’s update earlier this week. But with the whizkid from Half Dome, Cassie Longmuir, continuing to tally some impressive numbers, anything could happen in these final days.

So, are you sick of not seeing yours, or your buddy’s name in the top 10? Do you feel inspired by Uvani’s last minute dash to the top? Are you keen to add some more bona fides to that impressive resume of yours by claiming the illustrious B&T 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award?

With the polls closing in just four days, it’s now or never to make your move!

You can VOTE HERE for as many people as you like, but remember, you can only vote in the poll once before your opportunity closes. And voting closes Monday, March 7. So giddy-up, buttercup!

The 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, are widely regarded as the leading showcase for the brightest young talent working across marketing communications.

Three outstanding individuals will be recognised for their achievements in each of the 10 categories, as well as a Grand Prix award for the most influential individual overall.

You can find all the details on the awards right here and, to avoid disappointment, we highly recommend gathering your crew and securing your spots at the 30 Under 30 Awards night by purchasing early bird tickets (your bank account will thank you later).