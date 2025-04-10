It’s Friday Wins Greater Bank Creative Account

Indie creative agency It’s Friday has won the creative account for Greater Bank following a competitive pitch.

The agency will create a new brand platform and vison for the bank.

“We have big plans for our Greater Bank brand, and we’re excited to tell a strong new story with It’s Friday,” said Kate Messenger – head of brand and marketing, NGM Group.

“Greater Bank isn’t just another bank; they’re a challenger brand with heart and an ambition to make an impact to Australian lives. We’re excited to be partnering with Kate, Garry and the awesome Greater Bank marketing team, and we’re eager to get stuck in to help them realise this ambition around customer engagement and growth.”

“It’s not every day you get the opportunity to partner with a brand that truly cares about its communities and gives back in a meaningful way. We can’t wait to build a brand platform that will tell Greater Bank’s story like never before,” said Pete Bosilkovski CEO of It’s Friday.