AdvertisingNewsletter

It’s Friday Wins Greater Bank Creative Account

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
1 Min Read
Pete Bosilkovski, CEO, It's Friday.

Indie creative agency It’s Friday has won the creative account for Greater Bank following a competitive pitch.

The agency will create a new brand platform and vison for the bank.

“We have big plans for our Greater Bank brand, and we’re excited to tell a strong new story with It’s Friday,” said Kate Messenger – head of brand and marketing, NGM Group.

“Greater Bank isn’t just another bank; they’re a challenger brand with heart and an ambition to make an impact to Australian lives. We’re excited to be partnering with Kate, Garry and the awesome Greater Bank marketing team, and we’re eager to get stuck in to help them realise this ambition around customer engagement and growth.”

“It’s not every day you get the opportunity to partner with a brand that truly cares about its communities and gives back in a meaningful way. We can’t wait to build a brand platform that will tell Greater Bank’s story like never before,” said Pete Bosilkovski CEO of It’s Friday.

Related posts:

  1. CMOs To Watch, Presented By Zenith: From Ski Slopes To C-Suite, Superloop’s Ben Colman Is Picking Up Speed
  2. Inside NGEN: Just Like Every Campaign Needs Visibility, So Do Our Careers
  3. Clemenger Group’s LEVO Appoints Catherine Hooson & Mark Dalton
  4. The General Store Wins Aquila, Releases New Brand Platform
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

TEER Launches Media Marketplace For Indie Agencies
INVNT Launches GEELY’s EX5 At Luna Park
‘Nothing Beats Seeing Your Name On a Can Of Coke’ – Share A Coke Campaign Is Back
REVEALED: The Inaugural Cairns Hatchlings Finalists!
Register Lost your password?