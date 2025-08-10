‘It Takes A Little Westpac’ Declares Bank In New Brand Platform Via BMF

Westpac has launched a new brand platform ‘It takes a little Westpac’ which aims to reflect the role the bank plays each day helping Australians achieve their financial goals.

‘It takes a little Westpac’ highlights the bank’s responsibility as a behind-the-scenes driver of action and the bank said it’s built on new research revealing Australians want their bank to play a key supporting role to help them achieve their financial goals.

When asked about the role banks should play supporting customers, eight in ten said good banks take actions behind the scenes to keep them moving forward.

The research also shows half of Australians manage their financial decisions in the moment and two thirds feel competing life priorities prevent them from achieving their financial goals.

A third said having too many tasks and not knowing where to start gets in the way of managing their finances and a quarter are impeded by busy schedules and competing responsibilities.

Westpac acting chief executive, consumer, Carolyn McCann, said customers want their bank to fit seamlessly into their daily rhythm with timely, practical support that helps them get things done – not with fanfare, but with purpose.

“Our customers don’t want us to be the hero of the story. They want us to take the actions – little or big – that get their finances sorted and then move out of their way,” McCann said.

“‘It takes a little Westpac’ reflects how we want to show up for our customers – a bank that supports momentum in practical, everyday ways, turning intent into action through useful tools, personalised support and consistent follow-through.

“Whether saving for a special item, aspirations to buy a home, or wanting to start a business, we’re demonstrating Westpac’s role as a quiet enabler of progress to help customers achieve their goals.”

Christina Aventi, chief strategy officer, BMF said: “Life today is full, fast and often unpredictable, and even the most capable people need support to keep moving.

“Progress doesn’t always come in big leaps, more often, it’s shaped by smaller shifts and decisions made in the in-between. ‘It takes a little Westpac’ gives Westpac a way to show up in those moments: relevant, useful, and in sync with how people actually live.

“It’s a long idea designed to stretch, practically and emotionally, and to reflect a brand that enables momentum without needing to be at the centre of the story.”

Building on the research, ‘It takes a little Westpac’ launches on 10 August with a branded product campaign focused on home lending and digital savings features.

The campaign will roll out nationally across television, digital and outdoor platforms showing real stories of Australians achieving their goals with a little help from Westpac.

A broader national above the line brand campaign led by BMF is set to follow establishing ‘It takes a little Westpac’ as the foundation of Westpac’s future brand direction.

Change has been the order of the day at Westpac of late. In February B&T revealed it had ended its 13-year relationship that with DDB, opting for BMF following a creative pitch.

The bank’s chief marketer, Annabelle Friebence departed in January and has been replaced by IAG’s Michelle Klein.

