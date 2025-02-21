AdvertisingNewsletter

BMF Wins Westpac Creative Account

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
Westpac has chosen BMF to handle its creative duties following a competitive pitch, B&T can reveal.

The bank has worked with DDB for the past 13 years. Accenture Song’s Droga5, Saatchi & Saatchi, VML and Howatson+Company were among the contenders. 

The process, which has run for several months, had been been placed on hold until it was rekindled in December with several agencies invited to re-pitch. 

DDB and Westpac severed ties last October.

Westpac Group executive, customer and corporate services, Carolyn McCann, said BMF were selected for their exceptional strategic thinking and creativity.

“We are thrilled to welcome BMF to the Westpac family. Their innovative approach and proven track record in delivering impactful campaigns for clients aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. We look forward to collaborating with BMF to elevate our brand and engage with our customers in new and exciting ways,” McCann said.

“We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to DDB for their 13 years of partnership and invaluable contribution to our brand.”

Speaking about the new appointment, BMF CEO Stephen McArdle said: “We are incredibly excited to be working with Westpac, bringing our strategic and creative expertise to life for one of Australia’s most iconic brands and companies. We can’t wait to work in partnership with the Westpac team to realise their ambitions around customer engagement and growth.”

Publicis Groupe’s Spark Foundry handles the bank’s $65 million media account, including, Westpac, RAMS, ST George Bank, Bank of Melbourne and Bank SA.

Late last month, Westpac’s chief marketer Annabel Fribence left the bank with former marketing and brand boss Elaine Herlihy taking on the role on an interim basis.

