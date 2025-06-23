MarketingNewsletter

Westpac Banks On Michelle Klein To Lead Marketing & Growth

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
1 Min Read

IAG’s top marketer Michelle Klein has been hired as chief growth and marketing officer.

The former Meta executive fills a void left by former CMO Annabel Fribence, who left to join McDonald’s as CMO.

“Michelle is a customer-centric, commercial and data-driven leader, with global experience across a range of industries,” she said.

“She is the right person to take our growth and marketing agenda forward into the future, building on our proud 208-year history.

“We’re looking forward to Michelle joining Westpac later this year where she will be responsible for supporting our growth ambitions through our brand and marketing initiatives, including for Westpac, St.George, Bank of Melbourne and BankSA.”

Klein, who has worked as chief customer and marketing officer at insurance group IAG for the past two years, succeeding now Telstra marketing boss Brent Smart.

She overhauled IAG’s marketing operations with an approach that collapsed the funnel, consolidating customer services and marketing with a customer-experience focus.

Prior to IAG, Klein spent near a decade at Meta in Silicon Valley where she led global business and product marketing.

She is widely recognised as one of Australia’s leading marketers and featured in this year’s B&T’s CMO Power List.

Related posts:

  1. The Super Bowl Of Australia: How Nine Turned NRL’s Biggest Rivalry Into A Branding Powerhouse
  2. Media Mix Vs Market Mix: The One Word Difference Could Cost You Millions
  3. OOH Capital Capitalises By Partnering With Laetitia Lim
  4. Diversity Council Australia Celebrate Its 40th Birthday With New Brand Identity
TAGGED: , ,
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

Diversity Council Australia Celebrate Its 40th Birthday With New Brand Identity
The B&T Awards Are Back!
Cannes Lions Investigating Grand Prix Win Amid Claims Of Manipulated Submission
Carat & The South Australian Tourism Commission Continue Their partnership With ‘The Simple Pleasures Guide To Winter
Register Lost your password?