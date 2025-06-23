Westpac Banks On Michelle Klein To Lead Marketing & Growth

IAG’s top marketer Michelle Klein has been hired as chief growth and marketing officer.

The former Meta executive fills a void left by former CMO Annabel Fribence, who left to join McDonald’s as CMO.

“Michelle is a customer-centric, commercial and data-driven leader, with global experience across a range of industries,” she said.

“She is the right person to take our growth and marketing agenda forward into the future, building on our proud 208-year history.

“We’re looking forward to Michelle joining Westpac later this year where she will be responsible for supporting our growth ambitions through our brand and marketing initiatives, including for Westpac, St.George, Bank of Melbourne and BankSA.”

Klein, who has worked as chief customer and marketing officer at insurance group IAG for the past two years, succeeding now Telstra marketing boss Brent Smart.

She overhauled IAG’s marketing operations with an approach that collapsed the funnel, consolidating customer services and marketing with a customer-experience focus.

Prior to IAG, Klein spent near a decade at Meta in Silicon Valley where she led global business and product marketing.

She is widely recognised as one of Australia’s leading marketers and featured in this year’s B&T’s CMO Power List.