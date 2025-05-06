‘It Rewards Braver, Bolder Creativeʼ – Paper Moose Launches AI-Powered Creative Testing Tool

Paper Moose has launched a tool that evaluates the effectiveness of creative throughout the creative process using synthetic AI audiences. Moose Review allows brands to test creativity from brand platforms, storyboards to full blown television commercials.

The aim is to allow creative ideas to be tested early on in the process so that ideas can be tweaked and improved before they go through the production process.

Paper Moose co-founder and CEO Nick Hunter told B&T that Moose Review will make the creative process more efficient and effective.

“Using Moose Review means that we can test these things in sort of seconds, rather than sending it out to a panel of people using focus groups,” he said. “We can get a client’s inputs on their feelings of an idea and test their feelings to see if they match a particular target audience.

“What we’ve found is that Moose Review rewards braver, bolder creative.”

Hunter said that when tested against a human panel, the synthetic AI panel correlates about 87 per cent of the time, but is far more efficient.

“I think about the synthetic panel as a slightly lower resolution version of a real panel, but then real panels also have flaws. For example, focus groups themselves are deeply problematic. So this is fast, more reliable and more cost effective.,” he said.

“You can run this all the way through your creative process. So I’m doing creative reviews with Moose Review, including in the early ideation and early scripts, where we’re continuously optimising our creative again and using these benchmarks.

“In the last six months, it’s increased our successful pitching rate by about 60 per cent.”

There are other ad review tools in the market, such as System1 and Kantar, but this is the first one that has been developed by a creative agency.

Although it is currently being deployed on Paper Moose clients, Hunter said that it may become a separate service line for external clients in the future.

Paper Moose co-founder Joshua Flowers, who has stepped into an invention chief role, said: “AI hype is intense at the moment, making it confusing and challenging to find any real value in the technology. Weʼve been working hard to develop tools from scratch to provide actually useful, marketing science backed insights.

“Our goal is to enable CMOs and marketing teams to make more informed decisions without the gigantic price tag and multi week wait times of traditional focus group testing. Our solution can provide actionable insights with human reviewers in as little as 10 minutes, and synthetic reviews in literally less than a minute. Our motto internally has become ‘test early, test oftenʼ. What this enables is profound.”

In addition to Moose Review, Paper Moose has rolled out a number of experimental R&D initiatives from its lab, including their in-house AI assistant Moose Bot—a multi-modal assistant that exists digitally and physically across a business ecosystem.

“We’ve been quietly inventing, prototyping, and proving these tools internally for years,” Hunter added. “Now it’s time we share our work with the world. Weʼre ready to partner with forward-thinking CMOs looking to get to high quality and actionable insights faster.”