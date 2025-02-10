Is Your Agency Future Fit Or Falling Behind?

The advertising industry loves to talk about being ‘future fit’ writes James Ledger, consultant at the newly renamed Verity Relationship Intelligence, but are agencies really fit for the future?

In a world where client expectations, technology and talent demands are evolving at breakneck speed, future fitness is more than simply a trendy phrase.

It’s about equipping your agency to deliver value through strategic vision, innovation, and strong relationships. So, is your agency truly ‘future fit’? Is it leading the charge or lagging, hoping no one notices?

At Verity RI, our Future Fit survey revealed how agency-client relationships are shifting. We surveyed 8,300 clients globally, posing the crucial question, “How well do you feel your agency is evolving to meet your future needs?”. The results were eye-opening, shedding light on critical areas agencies must address to thrive.

1. The Innovation Challenge

Innovation is both an opportunity and a growing source of frustration for clients.

While it’s the top-rated factor amongst high-performing agencies, 1 in 6 clients cite lack of innovation as a key complaint. Agencies that master innovation will continue to grow, while those who fall short risk losing client trust.

2. Strategic Vision: A Dealbreaker

Confidence in agencies’ future readiness is waning, particularly among decision-makers. One-third of critical contacts – those with the influence to hire or fire an agency – lack faith in their agency’s ability to guide them into the future. Strategic vision, supported by capabilities in AI, data, analytics, and digital transformation, has become essential.

3. People First: Talent as a Foundation

Low-rated agencies face significant people-related challenges, including poor attitudes, weak client-centricity, and resourcing issues.

Meanwhile, agencies with the most robust performance invest in talent stability, diversity, and communication skills. People are still at the heart of every client relationship.

4. The Brilliant Basics Still Matter

Before agencies can discuss future innovations, they must perfect the basics.

Clients expect day-to-day excellence, including flawless project execution and strong communication. Without this foundation, future-focused discussions fall flat.

5. The Leadership Factor

Exceptional leadership remains a differentiator for top-rated agencies. Clients value agencies that proactively provide solutions, challenge their thinking and deliver a clear strategic vision. Tools and technology, no matter how advanced, cannot replace the power if effective leadership.

6. The ‘Next’ Factor

Even highly rated agencies face scrutiny over future readiness. One in four clients who praise their agency’s current performance express concerns about its ability to adapt. This underscores the importance of balancing present excellence with future-proof strategies.

Actionable Steps for Agencies

Audit Your Client Relationships. Conduct a client-by-client assessment of your agency’s strengths, vulnerabilities and opportunities based on key future fitness criteria.

Invest in Talent Development. Stable, diverse and capable teams are critical to long-term success. Regular investment in training and hiring

will strengthen your agency’s foundation.

Enhance Strategic Vision. Use your expertise and understanding of their business to deliver proactive, client-centric solutions. Agencies that

guide clients strategically will inspire confidence and loyalty.

Communicate and Educate. Keep clients informed about your agency’s innovations and strategic initiatives. Knowledge sharing builds trust and psychological safety amidst rapid change

Focus on Client Relationships. Partnerships drive confidence in future fitness. Cultivate strong, collaborative relationships and embed

relationship-building into your long-term strategy.

Final Thought: Building a Future-Focused Agency

The future is here, and client expectations are evolving. Agencies that thrive will combine innovation with strategic vision, reliable execution, and strong leadership. Talent remains critical – when agencies falter, it’s often due to gaps in expertise and client-centricity.

Even top performers can’t afford complacency. Investing in future readiness is no longer optional; the question is: Is your agency ready to lead or will it be left behind?