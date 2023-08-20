Iraq Bans Advertising Screens After P*rn Hack

The government in Iraq has decided to ban ALL advertising screens across Baghdad after hackers managed to use the screens to show p*rn.

On Saturday night, a p*rnographic film was shown at a major junction in the Iraqi capital.

A source told AFP: “A person managed to hack into an advertising screen in Uqba bin Nafia Square,” – a major intersection at the center of the Iraqi capital.

The hacker “showed a pornographic film for several minutes before we cut the power cable,” he said.

Videos of the hack were widely shared on social media.

The “immoral scenes” led to the authorities turning off all advertising screens in the capital while they reviewed their security measures.

The interior minister also announced that a suspect had been arrested, but didn’t give details.

Screens that usually show adverts for household goods and political candidates were also reportedly switched off on Sunday morning.

Conservative Iraq announced in 2022 that it was banning p*rn websites, although many still remain available.

The government has targeted many social media content makers in recent years, accusing them of sharing “indecent content”.

Some have reportedly been imprisoned including a young woman who posted videos dancing to pop music.

Iraq isn’t the only country to face controversy over racy OOO ads.

Back in May, a billboard featuring Aussie OnlyFans star Savanah (w.c.savage), prompted thousands of community complaints, an investigation from Ad Standards Australia, and global media attention.

In an ingenious move, the billboards were updated so so that people could help ‘clothe’ the bikini-clad model by donating clothes.

Instead of directing people to OnlyFans, the billboard was modified to send all web traffic to ClothingPlease.com – encouraging people to recycle their clothing via the ClothingPlease drop off boxes and stop them going to landfill.

(Pic: AFP via Getty Images)