Inside NGEN: TikTok Made Me Buy It – And I Should’ve Known Better

In this monthly column with NGEN, the MFA’s training program for media professionals with less than five years’ experience, Benedictus Media’s Celina Muscat breaks down how even those who know how the sausage is made can still find themselves under the influence — all it takes is one trusted voice and a well-timed TikTok.

Working in media for the past four years has made me hyper-aware of how fiercely brands compete for our attention – but that doesn’t mean I’m immune to their influence.

It’s not the big-budget TV commercials, perfectly timed to air during an explosive MAFS dinner party, that get me. It’s the offhand comment at the end of a podcast – the host casually raving about how a new product made their skin feel amazing – that convinces me I need that collagen and hyaluronic all-in-one serum.

Or it’s a quiet, relatable moment buried in a “day in the life” TikTok — the kind that had me begging a friend to queue for over an hour just to try a Japanese fried sandwich at Age 3. (I mean, who knows when I’ll be back in Tokyo?)

That’s the magic (and the danger) of modern influence: it doesn’t feel like marketing. It feels like a personal recommendation. And that’s exactly why it works – even on those of us trained to spot it.

Unashamedly, I fall into the 70 per cent of 18- to 29-year-olds who’ve bought a product after seeing it used by an influencer. Hoozu’s 2024 Australia Trust in Influencer Marketing report sheds light on why people like me – and so many others – place so much trust in influencer recommendations.

Influencer marketing has come a long way from the days of overt promotions – think classic Kardashian Instagram posts selling detox teas and unattainable dreams. Today, it’s all about personal narratives that feel genuinely relatable, making it much easier for promotions to blend seamlessly into everyday content.

So, it’s no surprise that authenticity ranked as the most important factor (50.3 per cent) in Hoozu’S report. It’s that sense of “if it works for them, maybe it’ll work for me too” that makes influencer content so compelling.

As a self-confessed TikTok doom scroller (thanks, long commutes), I’ve noticed creators like Martha Kalifatidis, Michael Brunelli and Bridey Drake really stand out in this space. They’ve mastered the art of making their sponsored content feel like a natural extension of their usual posts – half the time, you don’t even realise you’re watching an ad until you’re already interested in the product.

With consumers being time-poor and inundated with information and choices, recommendations have never been more powerful—nearly 9 in 10 people say they influence their purchase decisions, according to Impact.com research on customer referrals. You only have to look at the viral #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt trend (with billions of views) to see how influencer recommendations can drive spikes in product sales, especially in the fashion and beauty categories.

So, knowing this, how can brands start (or keep) weaving recommendation-driven content into their media in a way that actually works?

Know, Like, Trust (KLT) Principle

When selecting talent partners, Keep the KLT principle front of mind – the idea that people are more likely to listen to someone they already Know, Like and Trust. Remember it’s not just about reach: it’s about creating connection too. Choosing talent who genuinely resonate with your target audience helps build confidence and simplifies their decision-making process.

Treat creators as creative partners and not just media placements

Authenticity matters to consumers, so while it’s important that key campaign messaging is included, brands should also allow influencers some creative freedom – encouraging them to share personal anecdotes or product experiences in their unique voice, and to integrate the brand message into content that reflects their real lives.

Because sometimes, all it takes is someone you trust saying “you’ll love this” to turn curiosity into a purchase.

Celina Muscat is connections manager at Benedictus Media.