Initiative Wins Aspen Pharmacare’s Media Following “Highly Competitive” Pitch

Staff Writers
Jo McAlister, CEO, Initiative.

Initiative has been named media agency of record for healthcare company Aspen Pharmacare Australia.

The IPG agency won the account following a “highly competitive” pitch, and it will work across its brand portfolio of well-known consumer healthcare brands such as Maltofer, Coloxyl, Ural and Dymadon.

Initiative’s remit includes all media buying, planning and strategy, as Aspen Australia seeks to grow its market-leading position in a highly competitive and regulated market.

Jo McAlister, CEO of Initiative said Aspen Australia’s entrepreneurial spirit aligns perfectly with Initiative’s culture and people, and the collaboration between the teams was already evident.

McAlister said: “Aspen Pharmacare operates with a core mantra to provide all Australians with access to a great range of high-quality healthcare products. We are motivated to utilise our industry-leading tools to create new thinking and develop effective campaigns that are a cut above their competitors and will help the company achieve its growth goals.”

McAlister continued: We look forward to elevating the company as it enters a new evolution of growth.”

Alison Holland, head of consumer OTC at Aspen Pharmacare said: “We are thrilled to partner with Initiative to enhance our consumer engagement and drive impactful connections in the healthcare space. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative, patient-centric solutions through strategic and data-driven media approaches.

“We look forward to exciting times ahead as Aspen Pharmacare benefits from the fresh, exciting media thinking Initiative is renowned for,” she concluded.

The transition is already underway with the partnership live from 1 April – though we’re assured it isn’t a joke. The first work will be in market Q3.

