Indie Brand & Comms Agency Jack Taylor Appoints Judy Turchin As CEO

Jack Taylor, a global brand and communications agency has named Judy Turchin as chief executive officer.

Turchin joins the agency with more than 25 years of leadership experience spanning consumer health, wellness retail, real estate, and financial services. As former CEO at Equinox, a lifestyle brand and health and wellness business, she scaled the company to over 100 locations worldwide, overseeing operations of over 10,000 employees, a sales team, and a leading personal training and coaching business.

“Jack Taylor was founded on the belief that relentless entrepreneurial hustle combined with creative storytelling drives meaningful awareness and impact for innovative brands. We are entering a golden era for our truth and this is now a massive movement. Bringing Judy on board is like adding rocket fuel to what we’ve already built. She’s a powerhouse—her leadership, strategic vision, and industry expertise make her the perfect fit to help us level up while staying true to who we are at our core,” Jon Bier, founder of Jack Taylor said.

Before Equinox, Turchin held senior roles at Blackstone, serving as chief administrative officer and chief compliance officer for its real estate group.

Turchin began her career practising real estate law at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz before transitioning to chief legal officer at Lehman Brothers’ Real Estate Private Equity division.

Turchin will lead Jack Taylor’s global operations. She will work alongside Bier. Bier will continue as agency founder, serving as its creative force and driving strategy.

“We’re in a transformative moment for health and wellness, and Jack Taylor is leading the charge—elevating brands redefining how people live. As someone deeply passionate about creating positive change, I see this as an opportunity to build something truly special. Jon and I have known each other for years, and I’ve always admired the agency’s ability to blend sharp strategy with authenticity and passion. I’m excited to help expand that vision, working alongside this incredible team to broaden our impact, evolve our services, and continue championing brands at the forefront of health and well-being,” Turchin added.

Turchin’s appointment follows the firm’s entry into the Australian and Middle East markets.