Indi Digi Agency Sparro Names Dan Baker As Product Director

Independent digital agency, Sparro, has bolstered its data capability, with Dan Baker (lead image) joining the team as product director.

Baker will work with the data lead and team of four data scientists to expand Sparro’s data offering. This covers data and CRO projects across lifetime user value, user segmentation and analysis, media attribution studies and GA4 analytics transitions.

“What attracted me to Sparro — and something I’ve always admired — is their relentless pursuit of value for their clients, willingness to push boundaries and their growth culture,” Baker said.

“Sparro is developing some incredible products with enormous value opportunity, and I’m thrilled to build upon and deliver more innovative solutions for all of Sparro’s clients.”

Baker begins at Sparro following 10 years at TAFE NSW where he led the digital experience platforms. His experience spans digital marketing, product management and human-centred design.

“We’ve known Dan for some time and he has incredible passion and a measured approach to everything he does. It was easy to picture him in this role driving huge change,” added Sparro partner, Cameron Bryant. He explains that the business’s investment in data follows market needs.

“There’s been a monumental shift in how we target, track and measure; there’s never been a greater need to lean on our own data to understand our market, creative and media impact.

“We’ve been building out our data capabilities to power this intelligence with our clients, and drive the greatest impact we can.”

In November, the business acquired socially-led creative agency, Jack Nimble, for similar reasons.

“Data erosion, automation and the low barrier to starting marketing online mean the ‘we’re here’ type marketing of the past is finished. You need to say something, resonate and create actual brand impact. We’re taking that approach and applying performance principles with measurement, testing and innovation,” said Bryant, at the time.

Despite global talent and skills shortages across the industry, Sparro has been actively hiring to keep up with rapid growth, now at 110 people across Sparro and Jack Nimble. The agency has doubled in number over the past year, and has built a specialised training program for all STEM graduates to attract problem-solvers into the everchanging field of marketing science.

Sparro agency revenue was up 50 per cent YoY for FY21, following major new client wins and existing client growth. The business has also broadened into performance creative, affiliate, conversion optimisation, data projects and wider media services.