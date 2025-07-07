IMAA Urges Members To Support Indigenous Businesses & Reconciliation Initiatives

The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), Australia’s national industry body representing independent media agencies, has called on its members to turn intention into action this NAIDOC Week, supporting Indigenous businesses and reconciliation initiatives.

The IMAA is encouraging its member agencies, along with the broader media industry, to ‘Buy Blak’ during NAIDOC Week from July 6 – 13, prioritising opportunities to support and invest in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander-owned businesses.

IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan, said it was a simple, but powerful, request.

“NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for us as an organisation to step into something meaningful, confronting and transformative. We want to make our actions louder than our statements,” he said.

“We’re encouraging all our members, along with the broader national media industry, to ‘Buy Blak’ this NAIDOC Week and look for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island-owned enterprises to support.

“Whether it’s engaging Indigenous caterers, using bush foods and native teas, sourcing printing, office furniture, accounting, business consulting or event management services from a First Nations business, these aren’t just purchases – this is about investing in the future of our Indigenous communities.”

The IMAA has been a proud advocate of Indigenous issues and organisations since its inception, with its support for its nominated First Nations social enterprise, Kings Narrative, its cultural immersion trips to the Northern Territory, and its industry-first Reconciliation Action Plan.

During last month’s cultural immersion trip to Alice Springs, 12 senior IMAA members had the opportunity to see the Kings Narrative’s work in action, particularly its health, wellbeing, employment and leadership services for Aboriginal men. They also saw first hand the impact of ethical purchasing through their meeting with Rayleen Brown, founder of Kungkas Can Cook, a social enterprise championing native ingredients and ensuring profits directly support local Aboriginal women harvesters.

“Through our partnership with Kings Narrative, we’ve learned that allyship is a doing word—it’s about deep reflection, acknowledging our shared history, understanding the role we play in driving change and most importantly, taking action,” added Buchanan.

Commenting on the IMAA’s push to ‘Buy Blak’, Kings Narrative managing director, Jessica Carmody said: “Buying Blak isn’t charity – it’s economic justice. It’s about shifting the power, and Blak businesses play a big role in that by employing Aboriginal people, investing directly in their communities, circulating wealth where it’s most needed, breaking down barriers and improving lives.

“We want our allies to know: you have a role to play in this change, and it starts with recognising the excellence of Indigenous products, services and talent. Blak businesses deliver quality, innovation and deep cultural value, often exceeding that of their mainstream competitors. This NAIDOC Week, take action, be part of the solution and celebrate First Nations’ excellence.”

For those seeking meaningful ways to ‘Buy Blak’, the IMAA encourages members to explore verified First Nations-owned businesses through the Northern Territory Indigenous Business Network (NTIBN) and purchase Indigenous art directly from artists.

On its recent trip, IMAA members purchased through No Fixed Gallery. To help agencies source Blak-owned suppliers across a range of services, SpeakWrite Consulting also provides expert support and guidance. Members are also encouraged to buy natural ingredients directly from Rayleen Brown through Kungkas Can Cook. Kungkas Can Cook has a strong social purpose and promotes foods that have been enjoyed by Aboriginal communities for over 40,000 years.

This year, NAIDOC Week is marking 50 years of honouring and elevating Indigenous voices, culture and resilience.

The 2025 theme, ‘The Next Generation: Strength, Vision and Legacy’, celebrates not only the achievements of the past, but the bright future ahead, empowered by the strength of young Indigenous leaders, communities and ancestors.