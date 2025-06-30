IMAA Took 12 Senior Agency Executives On A Cultural Immersion Trip To The NT

The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), Australia’s national industry body representing independent media agencies, hosted 12 senior agency executives on a powerful visit to the Northern Territory to connect to country during its 2025 Cultural Immersion trip, and as part of its ongoing Reconciliation Action Plan.

This year’s Cultural Immersion delegates included IMAA chair, Jacquie Alley, CEO, Sam Buchanan, and head of operations, Bec Coulson, along with Glide Agency CEO, Es Chandra, Awaken CEO, Chris Parker, Slingshot managing director, Jane Waterhouse, Adllins Media founding director, Ange Hammacott, Media Words founder, Elise Hedley Dale, Apparent creative director, Jackson Long, Audience 360 managing director, Jenny Parkes, Half Dome head of people and culture, Renee Murray, Bonfire general manager of growth, Rene LeMerle, and Hatched head of marketing, Lucy Seward.

The group spent several days in Alice Springs, travelling alongside representatives from the IMAA’s nominated First Nations enterprise, Kings Narrative, for a range of cultural activities and experiences, including fireside talks, a bush foods workshop, a sip and paint session hosted by a powerhouse of Aboriginal women from No Fixed Gallery, and walks to the iconic Standley Chasm

and Simpson Gap.

“The IMAA’s goal is to create long-term economic opportunity and visibility for the Aboriginal community through storytelling and genuine collaboration,” said IMAA chair, Jacquie Alley.

“During this year’s trip, we were given the unique opportunity to witness the emerging local entrepreneurial spirit and reflect deeply on the role of non-Indigenous Australians in reconciliation.

“These insights will shape how we guide our members to move beyond symbolic gestures and into meaningful partnerships, with a focus on economic empowerment, cultural education and amplifying First Nations-led initiatives. They will be integral as we continue to develop and implement our Reconciliation Action Plan now, and into the future.”

The trip also included a visit to the Kings Narrative headquarters, where the delegation experienced the organisation’s work first-hand and meet with its managing directors, Tyson and Jessica Carmody, to discuss the enterprise partnership. Kings Narrative is an Aboriginal-owned and operated social enterprise by Aboriginal men, for Aboriginal men. Established in Alice Springs in 2021, the organisation was born from a need for Aboriginal men to have access to more culturally safe and responsive health, wellbeing, employment and leadership services.

Its work has since expanded to communities in central Australia and across the Northern Territory, with key programs like Barber Blak Kings, offering barber training for disadvantaged Aboriginal youth, and Youngbul Mob, providing in-depth cultural workshops for young Aboriginal men and boys.

“Our partnership with Kings Narrative is not just about giving back, but walking alongside each other and building something together,” said IMAA DEI lead, Es Chandra.

“Our recent visit to the Northern Territory was truly remarkable and humbling. As DEI leaders from across the IMAA network, we were able to witness firsthand the deep cultural and historical truths of this land, and how we can support systemic change.

“We immersed ourselves in the truth-telling work of Kings Narrative, which is working tirelessly to amplify First Nations voices and confront the legacy of colonisation. We’re looking forward to working closely with Tyson and Jess to deepen the impact of future visits and events and bring more decision-makers into this learning and accountability space.”

“It’s amazing what can happen when people connect with the intention of listening to understand, instead of listening to respond. There is no better facilitator of this than Country—our Old People knew this, and we know this,” said Kings Narrative managing director, Tyson Carmody. “We’re looking forward to working with the IMAA on some exciting projects ahead.

“The IMAA and its members hold a strong platform of influence, and we sincerely hope our time together – our stories, our laughter,

our tears and those quiet moments under the stars – will continue to inform and inspire how the IMAA engages on issues of Aboriginal Australia.

“Our friendship and shared experience lay the foundation for creating impactful opportunities for First Nations’ people and communities.”