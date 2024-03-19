I Want It Yesterday Partners With Doddz Studios Using AR To Redefine Customer Experience

I Want It Yesterday has partnered with Doddz Studios to offer Australian brands the opportunity to redefine the consumer experience. This will usher in a new era of immersive digital storytelling for brands looking to claim their status as pioneers in the ever-changing landscape of digital media.

Lead image: Doddz (with interactive QR code included)

The Ipsos Global study Augmentality Shift commissioned by Snap Inc. in 2022 found that Australian

brands already using AR in their campaigns have seen positive business results across brand awareness,

engagement, sales and acquisition, especially across younger demographics. It’s estimated that by 2025

around 65 per cent of people in Australia will be using AR, and almost all people who use social / communication apps will be frequent AR users.

Founded by Doddz, one of the world’s leading AR artists, in 2019, Doddz Studios offers a deep understanding of the AR landscape as a member of TikTok, Snapchat, and Meta Partner Programs. The Studio boasts an impressive client list of global brands, agencies, and broadcasters, including Disney, Marvel, Dior, Tommy Hilfigar, Amazon Music, Adidas, Puma, Formula E, Manchester City, New England Patriots, and Coachella.

Both studios will collaborate in an exclusive partnership for Australia across creative, production, and commercial, specifically looking to elevate creative across out-of-home (OOH), which saw a 12.2 per cent jump in net media spend last year, brand experiences, influencer marketing, and live events.

“We’re super excited to bring one of the world’s leading AR creators to Australian shores for the first time. We’re seeing a shift in consumer expectations on AR in Australia across a number of verticals, and now is the time for Australian brands to evaluate how AR forms part of their marketing strategy to meet these expectations,” said Marcello Fabiano, founder of I Want It Yesterday.

“We’re thrilled to partner with one of the leaders in social-first storytelling for Millennials and Gen-Zs. Together, we’re bringing something truly revolutionary to the Australian market — a fusion of cutting-edge AR technology and creative content production,” said Doddz, founder of Doddz Studios.