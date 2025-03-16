Hulsbosch Launches Refreshed Brand Identity For Management Tech Platform, OmniStar

Independent brand and design agency Hulsbosch has launched a refreshed visual identity for management technology platform OmniStar.

Hulsbosch refreshed OmniStar’s visual identity and that of its three sub-brands, Grants, Ethics and Research, differentiating them from parent company F1 Solutions.

Hulsbosch refined the masterbrand logo, developed sub-brand logos and created a visual identity system that can be extended across the suite of brands.

The new identity has been implemented across OmniStar’s communication materials including brochures, PowerPoint templates, social media and the website.

“Our approach focused on creating a modern, vibrant identity that balances the technical strengths of OmniStar’s offering with the human element essential to its success. With a core idea of ‘Complex infinities, simplified’ we redefined key visual components such as colour, typography and layout, to establish a system that not only reflects OmniStar’s heritage of excellence, but also positions the brand for future growth and integration of new product offerings,” Helen Ferguson, senior designer at Hulsbosch said.

“The refreshed identity by Hulsbosch has given us a distinct and cohesive visual language that reinforces our dedication to best practices in Grants, Ethics, and Research administration. It sets our brand apart from competitors and positions us alongside leading B2B players in the market,” Leticia Avelar, marketing coordinator at OmniStar added.

OmniStar is an end-to-end grants, research and ethics management SaaS solution offering tailored solutions to education, healthcare, government and not-for-profit organisations across Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe and Southeast Asia for the past 20 years.

Its clients include the National Health and Medical Research Council, the University of Sydney, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Siemens Healthineers and Duke-NUS Medical School.