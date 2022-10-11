Howatson+Company Nabs BMF’s Doug Hamilton & 72and Sunny’s Michael Kleinman As Creative Directors

Doug Hamilton (right in lead image) and Michael Kleinman (left) have joined Howatson+Company as creative directors.

Levi Slavin, CCO said: “I had the good fortune of working with Doug at Anomaly and have been a fan of Michael’s for ages. Both are splendid humans and are extraordinarily talented. I’m absolutely thrilled they joined us in Sydney.”

Hamilton and Kleinman added: “We’re delighted to be let inside the doors of Howatson+Company. One day in and we can tell it’s stuffed to the gills with lovely, clever humans. Michael and I never got to work together at Droga5, so we’re excited to have the chance now. We’re looking forward to rolling up the sleeves of our matching outfits and getting stuck in.”

Prior to joining Howatson+Company, Hamilton was a creative director at BMF and TBWA. Prior to that, he spent five years in New York at Droga5, and Anomaly.

Kleinman joins Howatson+Company from 72andSunny, where he was head of design. Prior to that, he also spent five years in New York at Droga5.

Howatson+Company have experienced significant growth in 2022, and now have a team of 108 people across their Sydney and Melbourne offices.