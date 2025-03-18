Hockeyroos & Kookaburras March On With ASICS Until LA 2028

The Kookaburras and Hockeyroos are stepping into a new Olympic cycle with ASICS after Hockey Australia announced a three-and-a-half-year partnership extension with the apparel and footwear giant.

ASICS will remain the Official and Exclusive Footwear Partner of Hockey Australia and the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras until the end of 2028, continuing an enduring decade-long partnership.

The extension will ensure the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras have access to ASICS’ world-leading high-performance hockey footwear through an exciting period that includes seasons six to nine of the FIH Pro League, the 2026 World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Hockey Australia CEO David Pryles is delighted to continue the successful and longstanding partnership between two iconic sporting brands. “ASICS has been an integral part of our rich legacy on the world stage for many years. We share an unwavering commitment to performance, innovation, and athlete well-being, and I’m absolutely thrilled that ASICS will remain a vital force in driving the success of our Kookaburras and Hockeyroos until at least the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.”

Mark Brunton, managing director of ASICS Oceania mirrors this sentiment, “We are thrilled to extend our decade-long partnership with Hockey Australia, continuing to equip their teams and staff with the latest in performance footwear.

“ASICS, an acronym for the Latin phrase, Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning a sound body in a sound mind embodies our commitment to inspiring movement. Through our important partnership with Hockey Australia, we aim to not only support the sport’s greatest stars but inspire and motivate future generations of hockey players too.”