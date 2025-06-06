MediaNewsletter

Hardie Grant Moves Into Swish Eco-Friendly Collingwood Digs

Staff Writers
Hardie Grant has relocated its headquarters to a purpose-built, environmentally sustainable building in Collingwood.

Located within T3, the new office, custom designed by Carr Architects, offers spaces for both teamwork and focused individual work. The publisher said its investment in a physical space underscores the company’s commitment to in-person collaboration to help foster a culture of learning and creativity.

A significant consideration in selecting the building was its sustainability features, important factors as Hardie Grant works towards becoming Australia’s largest B Corp certified publisher and media business. As Melbourne’s tallest timber building, T3 has a 6-star Green Star rating and aims for carbon-neutral operations. The use of timber contributes to reduced embodied carbon, and the building incorporates renewable energy sourced from rooftop solar panels.

“Our new Collingwood office is an investment in Hardie Grant’s future and, importantly, in our people,” said Nick Hardie-Grant, MD of Hardie Grant. “We strongly believe in the power of in-person collaboration and the importance of an office. We sought a space that aligned to our commitment to sustainability and that would support our growth plans. Our new headquarters has diverse workspaces, quiet rooms, advanced technology, informal meeting areas, and a less corporate, more homely feel that reflects our brand”.

“People are at the heart of Hardie Grant’s success,” said Jacinta Hardie-Grant, head of people, brand and strategy. “To do the best work, we need to champion the best talent and foster a culture that empowers them to excel. Our new Melbourne home is a space that reflects the ambition and creativity of our team. It’s designed to be a welcoming homely space, that not only encourages collaboration of ideas between our divisions but also gives our people the base they need to thrive.”

The move follows the appointment of Craig Somerville as group MD of Hardie Grant Media, and marks a period of significant growth for the media arm of the group, including the expansion of two of its agencies — Tide Communications and Reload Media — into the Sydney market.

