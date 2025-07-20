Hannah Ferguson To Keynote B&T’s Women In Media Awards!

Hannah Ferguson, co-founder and CEO of Cheek Media Co, will deliver the keynote address at B&T’s Women in Media Awards, proudly presented by Are Media.

Ferguson is a bold, unapologetic force in Australian media who challenges the status quo with progressive, independent and smart, fearless commentary.

Through her independent platform, Cheek Media, she reaches the changemakers, sparking vital conversations around feminism, politics, power and culture.

Ferguson has also penned Bite Back, her bestselling debut book which spend weeks at the top of the country’s non-fiction charts. She co-hosts news and culture podcast Big Small Talk and is currently touring her live show CHEEK LIVE: Everything is F*cked.

In May, Ferguson used her first press club speech to call for stronger rules around transparency and accountability for paid content. Ferguson, who recently made her debut on Gruen, also revealed she will run for a NSW Senate spot at the next federal election.

Her work has also appeared in The New York Times, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle and The Sydney Morning Herald. In 2024, she earned a coveted spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30, cementing her status as one of the country’s most exciting media minds.

For more than a decade, B&T’s Women in Media Awards have been a powerful platform for celebrating the incredible women shaping the industry—and driving real progress toward gender equality.

At last year’s ceremony, Esther Clerehan, a name synonymous with leadership, resilience and trailblazing impact, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. But for Clerehan, it wasn’t just another accolade in her storied career, it was a powerful reminder that the battle for equality in media is far from over.

As well revealing the winner of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the 2025 awards introduce a brand-new Innovator category, celebrating those reshaping the future of media, alongside a refreshed Entrepreneur/Founder category for women boldly building their own ventures.

In a moment not to be missed, the night will also unveil the B&T Women in Media Power List spotlighting the female leaders who shape and control the industry.

Set to take over Sydney’s White Bay Cruise Terminal on Friday 29 August, the Women in Media Awards will once again bring together the best and brightest in the business for an evening of inspiration, celebration and connection.

Expect exceptional MC Maz Farrelly, keynote Ferguson, a slap-up sit-down dinner, dancing, and all the joy that comes with honouring women who are changing the game.

