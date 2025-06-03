Esther Clerehan’s Lifetime Honour Was More Than Personal, It Was A Call To Action

​Esther Clerehan, a name synonymous with leadership, resilience and trailblazing impact, was recognised with the B&T Women in Media Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024. But for Clerehan, it wasn’t just another honour in her storied career—it was a powerful reminder that the battle for equality in media is far from over.

With more than 35 years in the creative industries, Clerehan has helped shape the careers of countless professionals and guided agencies through transformational growth. Her work as a mentor and advisor, often behind the scenes, has made her one of the most trusted figures in the business.

“I can’t believe it,” she said through tears as she accepted the award. “I’ve been here before, and I don’t see myself up there, and now I’m up there. I’m overwhelmed, and I’m thrilled.”

Clerehan’s career began at just 17. Her defining moment came not from comfort, but courage—when she decided to start her own company. “I had $400 in the bank and just got the shits one day. I said, I’m going to start my own business,” she recalled. “I had to borrow money to buy a mobile phone—and they were really expensive.”

Her advice to young women starting out? Trust your gut. “It’s never about money,” she said. “That instinct saved me so many times.”

But even amid celebration, Clerehan didn’t hold back on the industry’s shortcomings. “We’re not equal,” she said. “There’s still sex pests, and there’s still a pay difference. We’re not there.”

She reflected on growing up surrounded by women’s liberation movements. “I thought that was a war we’d already won—but we didn’t get equality.”

Clerehan’s speech became a rallying cry, not just for those in the room that night, but for the next generation watching. And as we approach the next B&T Women in Media Awards, her legacy is a reminder of why these moments of recognition matter. They’re not just milestones, they’re motivation to keep going.

Entries are now open for the 2025 B&T Women in Media Awards. Because the fight’s not over, and the next Esther is already out there.

