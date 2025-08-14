GWM Spotlights New Haval H7 In ‘Go With More’ Campaign Via Thinkerbell

GWM has launched the new Haval H7, an SUV that aims to help families handle more adventure in their lives, brought to life via Thinkerbell.

The work is the latest in a suite of new vehicle launches that continue to build on the GWM brand promise, ‘Go With More’.

The work taps into the stresses of family life, such as making the Saturday morning sports run happen on time, and needing the right car to get the job done.

“At GWM, we pride ourselves on having a vehicle that can help every Australian or New Zealander go with more. The Haval H7 is an impressive addition to this portfolio. This launch work clearly demonstrates that the H7 can help people with the daily adventures of family life,” Steve Maciver, head of marketing and communications at GWM said.

“The Saturday morning sport drop is a moment every parent understands… and fears (‘where on earth is Oval 3B?’). But with a little measured magic it became the perfect adventure to embody the spirit of the mighty new GWM Haval H7, carving out a new space for GWM in the Aussie auto market,” Sean McNicholas, head Tinker at Thinkerbell added.

The work is set to go live across digital screens and BVOD.

Credits:

Creative agency: Thinkerbell

Client: GWM

Production: The Producers

Director: Dom Meehan