GWM Says You ‘Chuck More In’ Its New Cannon Ute Via Thinkerbell

GWM has launched the new GWM Cannon, telling Australians you can ‘chuck more in’ a Cannon ute, in work created by Thinkerbell.

The campaign claims the classic Aussie turn-of-phrase, “chuck it in the ute” for the GWM Cannon, and expands its meaning.

The creative is founded on a product truth – that the new Cannon has more power, tech, safety and style chucked in, at a value that is unmatched in the category. This means you can do more than chuck a heavy load in the Cannon’s rugged tub – you can chuck the most delicate and important objects, and the most picky and particularly people, in its refined interior too.

The work is the first of a suite of new vehicle launches and brand activations on the calendar for GWM via Thinkerbell this year, as together, they continue to localise the brand in Australia and New Zealand, create consistency across the portfolio, and build meaning into the organising idea, Go With More. The new Cannon is expected to play an important role in delivering further sales success for GWM, building on their momentum with nearly 46,000 sales across the ANZ region in 2024.

Says Sean McNichols, Head Creative Tinker at Thinkerbell, “Launching the Cannon has been an incredible way to kick off our relationship with GWM. By digging up a cultural nugget, and sprinkling some magic on it, we’ve chucked the Cannon into a space of its own in the ute market – and started to show people you can get much more car with GWM.”

Steve Maciver, Head of Marketing and Communications at GWM, adds: “The launch of the Cannon, accompanied by such a strong campaign, makes clear to new car buyers that GWM is ready to Go With More in 2025.”

The work launched nationally across digital, social, TV and OOH over the weekend.

CREDITS:

Client: GWM

Agency: Thinkerbell

Production Co: MOFA

Director: Nick Kelly

Post House: ARC Edit

Music Composer: Jonny Higgins

Sound: Rumble

Casting: Ben Parkinson