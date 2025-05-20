Greenpeace Unveils Call To Action Campaign Via Photoplay’s Dropbear, Bringing Awareness To Harmful Effects Of Long Line Fishing

Photoplay director and animator Dropbear (aka Jonathan Chong) has joined forces with Greenpeace Australia on a new animated campaign aimed at raising awareness about the effects of long line fishing on the ocean’s ecosystem, particularly the alarming threat it poses to blue sharks, which are the most common victims of bycatch.

The campaign’s film uses a mixed-media animation style to educate viewers about the unseen effects of industrial fishing practices occurring just off Australia’s coastline. The campaign will be launched across Greenpeace’s website, social platforms, and video-on-demand services, reaching audiences nationwide.

At its heart, the campaign is a call to action. Greenpeace’s brief was clear: Educate the Australian public on how long line fishing is decimating shark populations, and why the upcoming Global Ocean Treaty represents a once-in-a-generation chance to protect 30 per cent of the world’s oceans.

Working closely with illustrator and character designer Andrea Innocent, Dropbear and Andrea crafted a narrative centered around a baby blue shark.

“I wanted the characters, especially our hero shark, to feel like part of the natural world. Andrea’s designs – delicate, expressive, and influenced by Japanese kawaii culture – were perfect to convey that vulnerability. Against the harsh photo-collage boats and jagged ink-based environments, the story of innocence meeting destruction became even more powerful,” Dropbear said.

“The animation combines hand-drawn characters with a textured digital collage of ink processes, riso printing, and found imagery, giving the film a visceral, almost tactile aesthetic. As the narrative escalates, so does the visual intensity, reflecting the brutal nature of long line fishing.

“The score and sound design, composed by Jackson Milas of Sonar Music, adds a haunting undertone to the film, heightening the urgency and emotional weight of the issue. Sonar’s contribution helped breathe life and tension into the animation. It underscores just how dire this situation is – not just for sharks, but for the entire marine ecosystem,” Dropbear added.

Campaign Credits:

Client: Greenpeace

Production Company: Photoplay

Director: Dropbear

EP / Producer: Oliver Lawrance

Lead Animator & Designer: Dropbear

Character Design: Andrea Innocent

Sound and Music: Sonar Music

Composer: Jackson Milas

Sound Designer: Josh Pearson

Sound Producer: Haylee Poppi

Sound EP: Sophie Haydon

Voiceover: Kate Beahan

PR/Media: Larissa Meikle