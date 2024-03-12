Great Southern Bank Extends Investment In Carlton FC
Great Southern Bank has announced the extension of its Co-Major Partnership with the Carlton Football Club in a move that will see the bank’s name proudly displayed on the front of the Club’s away guernsey and back of the home guernsey for at least the next four seasons until 2027.
The bank’s logo will also feature on the back of the AFLW home and away guernseys, reinforcing its commitment to gender diversity, and across various Club platforms, including media backdrops, changeroom signage, digital communications, game-day activations, and retail club apparel.
Paul Lewis, CEO of Great Southern Bank, said the bank’s latest investment would further deliver positive community impacts. He also revealed plans to give one lucky fan the chance to win a million dollars towards a new home. “Our investment over the next four years will actively support the Club’s community work, including the co-founding of a ground-breaking program to mentor and support aspiring First Nations small business owners.”
“Our six-year partnership with the Carlton Football Club has played a pivotal role in accelerating brand awareness and expanding our customer base in Victoria, our third-ranked state for home loan issuance and a vital growth market”.
“We have enjoyed engaging with the Club’s fans through award-winning stadium activations and substantial giveaways. This year, we are taking it up a notch with our most significant giveaway yet – the chance for one lucky fan to win a million dollars towards their homeownership dreams”.
“The next few seasons are full of great promise, with the Blues entering an exciting new era, the Club’s fanbase increasing year-on-year, and AFL remaining the fastest-growing sport in Australia,” he said.
Carlton Football Club CEO Brian Cook said the four-year extension signified the strength of the partnership and shared dedication to fostering community initiatives. “It is very exciting to have Great Southern Bank recommitting to the Club until at least 2027,” he said.
“The partnership has grown significantly since its inception, with the investment of Great Southern Bank spanning over many parts of the football club”.
“To have a partner like Great Southern Bank who is willing to significantly invest in launching our First Nations Business and Entrepreneur program, that shows you how genuine they are in their commitment to have a positive impact in the community”.
“We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and are grateful for Great Southern Bank’s ongoing support; we look forward to working alongside each other for the next four years”.
The success of the bank’s sponsorship with Carlton Football Club has earned recognition within the industry, securing the Australia Marketing Institute’s ‘Most Effective Sponsorship’ award in 2023.
B&T recently unpacked all the major sponsorship news from Carlton FC in our Spotlight on Sponsors series.
Please login with linkedin to commentAFL carlton football club Great Southern Bank
Latest News
Est Living Launches New Digital-Design Hub
Australian design publication est living has announced the relaunch of its digital design hub, estliving.com. Following comprehensive consumer research conducted in 2023, estliving.com has engineered a new design resource that is visual-first, features improved user interface and experience and elevated editorial integration. Launched February 22, 2024, the new offering has been orchestrated with the expertise […]
‘Half Of Advertising Is Dull, Ineffective And A Waste Of Money’ – System1’s Jon Evans’ Urgent Plea To Improve Creativity And Effectiveness
Marketers would pay attention but are too busy jumping on the latest sea shanty bandwagon on TikTok.
TV Ratings: “He Cannot Sing” Fans Unhappy With Australian Idol Results
We had thought the entire purpose of Idol was to laugh at people who couldn't sing. Perhaps we were wrong.
Bazaarvoice Redefines The Shopping Experience With New AI-Powered Features
Bazaarvoice has introduced three new capabilities powered by Bazaarvoice HarmonyAI, the intelligent engine fuelling all of the company’s current and upcoming AI-driven capabilities. “It was beyond helpful how it automatically inserts captions that work well with our Instagram page. Everything worked amazingly with the right number of hashtags and emojis. This feature saves time and […]
Industry Mentorship Program Assisterhood Returns In 2024 With Info Night For Aspiring Applicants
Assisterhood is gearing up to give underrepresented people in the comms industry even more opportunities to succeed. In its seventh year, Assisterhood returns as a three-state-strong initiative in VIC, NSW, and QLD with hints at a further expansion. For the first time, the initiative is hosting an Info Night, where aspiring applicants can hear from […]
Bigger Isn’t Always Better: How Brands Can Hit Sports Partnerships Out Of The Park
While bigger might not be better when it comes to sports deals, it certainly is the case with sandwiches.
Royals Apologise For Conspiracy-Baiting Photoshop Blunder After Photo Agencies “Kill” Mother’s Day Photo
Kate can rest easy, we reckon. The Royals have no history with wives departing in mysterious circumstances.
Is This Regional Radio’s Era? CRA Expands Regional Rating System
Live in the regions? Ever worry that radio stations aren't listening to you? You can rest easy with this news.
Canva Puts AI Front & Centre In New In-House Brand Campaign
Find computers utterly confounding? Expect Canva to get even worse soon.
“An Algorithm From Heaven”: Salesforce’s APAC CMO Explains How Its Community-Focused Marketing Converted The Masses
Didn't get to the Salesforce sermon in Sydney last week? Have your chakras aligned and repent for your sins here.
Guenther Steiner Joins Channel 10 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Coverage
Formula 1 legend Guenther Steiner (lead image) will join 10’s coverage for the 2024 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix, live and free on 10 and 10 Play. Steiner will appear on Friday, March 22, Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24. A former Formula 1 team principal and globally renowned expert with over 30 […]
Because Expands With New Brisbane Office & Appointment Of Managing Partner
We asked the agency why it expanded to Brisbane. Churlishly, it replied "Because!"
“We Like To Do Things Differently”: Bread Agency Re-Defines The Hiring Process With Unique Approach To Job Advertisements
Bread Agency not to be confused with its slightly more desirable sister shop, Toast.
Nuclear Submarines Torpedo Oscars Coverage
Thought the Oscars was all propaganda preventing a glorious proletarian revolution? Have your fears confirmed.
Did You Make It? It’s The Women Leading Tech Power List Loooooong List For 2024!
Adept at converting Word documents to PDFs? Register your Power List interest here!
Coca-Cola Reveals ‘Ramadan Is Coming’ Advert Via Mill+ & AKQA
Coke swaps "Holidays are coming" for "Ramadan is coming." We're sure that'll go down well with the MAGA crowd.
Matthew Lloyd Joins AFL Superstars For “The Carlton Draught”
If this offer extended to pro clubs Essendon might actually win a final again.
APAC Marketers Lead The Way In Leveraging AI To Create Social Media Content
Meltwater has released its State of Social Media 2024 report. It finds that although nearly half of APAC teams (47 per cent) expect social media to play a more significant role this year, they’re more likely to dedicate the same budget rather than increase it. Lead Image: Ross Candido, VP ANZ and SEA at Meltwater […]
Five By Five Global Partner With Fortress Australia To Introduce Brands To Culture 3.0
B&T reckons Culture 1.0 was probably the best, but tricky second album was not without its merits.
Slew Of New Hires As Hello Social Shoots Toward Full-Service Offering
There'll be lots of "Hellos" in the offices and perhaps a social on the cards following these appointments.
xDNA Group Announces Large Strategic Investment In Australian Agency, Dilate Digital
xDNA seeing fit to dilate the Aussie agency's coffers with this new investment.
Kyle & Jackie O Melbourne Launch Set For 29 April
Struggling to fit in with Melbourne's edgy culture & techno scene? Take solace in Kyle & Jackie O's launch.
R3 Snares VML Veteran Ishan Chatterjee
Chatterjee refused to say if confusion over who he worked for following the rebrand was a big driver in his exit.
SLIK Wins Gold On Paralympics Australia Account
Was the pitch a SLIK operation? Read on to find out.
TikTok’s Agency Accelerator Program Opens 2024 Applications
TikTok's Agency Decelerator applications also open, though proving less popular.
Atomic 212° Locks Down Northern Territory Major Events Company Media Planning & Buying Account
Say what you want about the Northern Territory Major Events Company, but it does what it say on the tin.
Special PR Cracks Open PepsiCo Account
Special PR team set to have stern words with dentists and PTs following this account win.
‘Quality Of Google Search Crashed’ – Concerns As Reddit’s Traffic Nearly Quadruples In Six Months
Looking to get to the top of search rankings? Get your teenagers ranting about your brand on Reddit.
TV Ratings: What Really Happened To Plane MH370? Viewers Want To Know
B&T still wondering what happened to our luggage after flying to Cannes last year. No doco on that yet.
NRMA Appoints Accenture Song To Transform Its CX
It was champagne all-round in Accenture offices this morning. Though, we're promised it was alcohol-free.
Watch The Entry Videos For B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo!
Seeing your entry vid on B&T doesn't necessarily mean you've won a 30 Under 30 gong. Does ensure stick from colleagues.
All The Photos From B&T And GroupM’s Best Of The Best Lunch!
It's that time again reader. Check out who had a bad hair day & who had the best outfit at an industry function!
Spotify Tunes In For Publicis’ OneVibe Bespoke Agency Model
While "OneVibe" is a truly terrible name, "17% workforce reduction in December" would have been even worse.
The Industry’s Best Of The Best Gather For Lunch With B&T And GroupM!
Could anything be better than taking 100 incredibly busy & important people away from their jobs for the arvo?
Tastes More Than OK: Pepsi’s Coke Attack Ad Named B&T’s February Campaign Of The Month
Nancy Reagan could have learned a thing or two from this anti-Coke ad!
Data, Insights, Creative Ideation & Audience Targeting Come Together In Urban List & Carsales Mediahouse Partnership
Data! Insights! Creative Ideation! Get your weekly buzzword fix in one hit here!