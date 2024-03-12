Great Southern Bank Extends Investment In Carlton FC

Great Southern Bank Extends Investment In Carlton FC
Great Southern Bank has announced the extension of its Co-Major Partnership with the Carlton Football Club in a move that will see the bank’s name proudly displayed on the front of the Club’s away guernsey and back of the home guernsey for at least the next four seasons until 2027.

The bank’s logo will also feature on the back of the AFLW home and away guernseys, reinforcing its commitment to gender diversity, and across various Club platforms, including media backdrops, changeroom signage, digital communications, game-day activations, and retail club apparel.

Paul Lewis, CEO of Great Southern Bank, said the bank’s latest investment would further deliver positive community impacts. He also revealed plans to give one lucky fan the chance to win a million dollars towards a new home. “Our investment over the next four years will actively support the Club’s community work, including the co-founding of a ground-breaking program to mentor and support aspiring First Nations small business owners.”

“Our six-year partnership with the Carlton Football Club has played a pivotal role in accelerating brand awareness and expanding our customer base in Victoria, our third-ranked state for home loan issuance and a vital growth market”.

“We have enjoyed engaging with the Club’s fans through award-winning stadium activations and substantial giveaways. This year, we are taking it up a notch with our most significant giveaway yet – the chance for one lucky fan to win a million dollars towards their homeownership dreams”.

“The next few seasons are full of great promise, with the Blues entering an exciting new era, the Club’s fanbase increasing year-on-year, and AFL remaining the fastest-growing sport in Australia,” he said.

Carlton Football Club CEO Brian Cook said the four-year extension signified the strength of the partnership and shared dedication to fostering community initiatives. “It is very exciting to have Great Southern Bank recommitting to the Club until at least 2027,” he said.

“The partnership has grown significantly since its inception, with the investment of Great Southern Bank spanning over many parts of the football club”.

“To have a partner like Great Southern Bank who is willing to significantly invest in launching our First Nations Business and Entrepreneur program, that shows you how genuine they are in their commitment to have a positive impact in the community”.

“We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and are grateful for Great Southern Bank’s ongoing support; we look forward to working alongside each other for the next four years”.

The success of the bank’s sponsorship with Carlton Football Club has earned recognition within the industry, securing the Australia Marketing Institute’s ‘Most Effective Sponsorship’ award in 2023.

B&T recently unpacked all the major sponsorship news from Carlton FC in our Spotlight on Sponsors series.




