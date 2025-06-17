“Great Leadership Starts With Listening”: oOh!media’s Tim Elder On Championing Diversity Through Mentorship

In this Q&A, Elder shares why programs like this are vital to the industry’s growth, the importance of mentoring at every career stage, and why strong leadership always starts with listening.

With oOh!media being a founding supporter of the Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), Elder has been closely involved in initiatives that champion diversity, equity, and leadership development, most recently through the Female Leaders of Tomorrow program .

As Head of Sales (AU): Independent Agencies & Direct Customers at oOh!media, Tim Elder is deeply invested in shaping a more inclusive and dynamic future for the media industry.

B&T: How did you get involved (and why) this program specifically?

Elder: oOh!media has fiercely supported the IMAA since day one – literally. We even hosted their first-ever leadership meeting 5 years ago. So, when the opportunity arose to support a program that empowers individuals to thrive in our fast-evolving industry, it was a no-brainer. The IMAA continues to set the benchmark for leadership and inclusion, and we’re proud to play a role in driving that forward.

B&T: Why is mentoring women in the industry so important for its future success?

Elder: I strongly believe in normalising diversity and equality in the workplace – where everyone has a voice and the opportunity to contribute their unique perspective. A diverse team leads to stronger outcomes, for both individuals and organisations.

What is critical is to support women at all stages of their career. Parents, for example, face unique challenges in the media industry, and these often impact women the most. As an industry, we need to do more to elevate, support and advocate for parents and parents-to-be – which is why oOh! is also a foundational partner of The Village.

That said, normalising diversity doesn’t happen overnight. It takes continuous effort, education and clear frameworks to create meaningful change. Programs like IMAA’s Female Leaders of Tomorrow is a model that genuinely acts to sustain authentic workplace diversity.

B&T: Who are/were your mentors, and what did you learn from them?

Elder: I’ve been lucky enough to work alongside incredible leaders and mentors who each played a role in shaping my career.

More recently, my Executive Coach, Dorus van den Biezenbos, and I had a conversation about this very topic. We agreed that true diversity and equality must start at the top. As leaders, we need to embody the values we want to see reflected in our teams – because culture can’t be created, it’s inspired.

B&T: If you could offer one piece of advice to all future leaders, what would it be and why?

Elder: A favourite quote of mine is from the author Stephen Covey: “Seek first to understand, then to be understood.”

Why? Because great leadership starts with listening. Truly understanding different perspectives fosters empathy, stronger collaboration, and better decision-making. This mindset is pertinent for an industry that strives to achieve a genuine and authentic inclusion.