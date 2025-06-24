GoTransit Media Group Picks Up The Advertising Rights To Two Major Metropolitan Depots In Melbourne

GoTransit Media Group has strengthened its Melbourne footprint with the acquisition of advertising rights to two major metropolitan depots in Preston and Broadmeadows, adding 121 new buses to its national network. This strategic expansion extends GoTransit’s reach to more than 2.6 million people across Greater Melbourne, cementing its presence in one of Australia’s fastest-growing cities.

The announcement follows GoTransit’s recent acquisition of advertising rights to SkyBus, further building on the company’s already strong transit coverage across Melbourne. Advertising on the newly acquired fleet will commence from July 1, opening up access to key northern and north-western corridors, including high-density catchments in Preston, Brunswick, Broadmeadows and beyond.

“This is a major leap forward in our ability to offer meaningful scale across Melbourne,” said Kirrily Hirst, GoTransit director of sales. “We’re seeing strong demand from clients who want to make an impact in booming metro corridors, and this expansion gives them the coverage to do just that.”

The Preston and Broadmeadows fleets join GoTransit’s existing operations across Tullamarine, Sunshine, Oakleigh, Cranbourne, Brunswick, Wyndham, Geelong, and Portsea, expanding the network’s capacity to deliver high-frequency, high-visibility campaigns in Melbourne’s busiest commuter zones.

The expansion positions GoTransit within both CDC and Kinetic’s Zero Emission Bus (ZEB) franchise regions, aligning with Victoria’s clean transport goals. The entire fleet will transition to electric vehicles over the next decade under the Victorian Government’s sustainable mobility mandate.

“We’re committed to growing our network in a way that’s both scalable and future-ready,” said Caleb Harriott, director of operations and partnerships. “This expansion increases our reach today, while aligning us with the next generation of sustainable public transport.”