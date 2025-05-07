Golf Purist Chris McDonald Tees Off McDonalds Being Delivered By ‘Uber One’, Via Poem Group

Uber has delivered a multi-channel earned creative that celebrates McDonald’s Australia being back on Uber’s membership program, ‘Uber One’. The campaign enlists Hollywood actor and golfing purist, Chris McDonald as the chiding face of the creative via Poem Group.

In the launch spot McDonald, famous for playing fiercely opinionated characters, takes a full-swing at open-invite club memberships to highlight what an outrage it is that simply anyone can get exclusive deals and good value using ‘Uber One’ to order from Macca’s.

The film opens with McDonald striding onto the first tee of an elite golf course, his caddy trailing behind as he clumsily balances golf equipment and an Uber Eats bag. Despite being in his element, he looks displeased.

McDonald reveals his agent set him up with an ‘Uber One’ job that was meant to be about exclusive deals. But it turns out anyone can join. He commands his phone from his caddy, and without breaking stride, fires his agent on the spot before teeing up his golf ball.

“Uber One’s not exclusive. Anyone with a pulse and a smartphone can join. It’s one big pool of mediocrity… and discounts”, said McDonald

“Collaborating with McDonald’s and the iconic Chris McDonald has been a hole in one moment to reinforce the egalitarian nature of Uber One – a membership for everyone”, said Nicole Bardsley, head of marketing, Uber ANZ. “As well as poking fun at elitism we’re also celebrating $0 Delivery Fee on eligible orders^ from Macca’s for our members in an unforgettable way thanks to an ace effort from our creative team.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Uber One to give Aussies more of the great value they know and love to their doorstep, and what better way to showcase it than with a show-stopping campaign like this”, added Mary Vrančić, senior marketing director for McDonald’s Australia.

The integrated multichannel earned campaign has been led by Poem Group driving strategy, creative, influencer, content and publicity, Poem general manager, Rhania Farah: “Aussie audiences already adore Chris McDonald for his iconic roles, so teaming up with a Hollywood heavyweight was a no-brainer. We knew his cultural relevancy would produce quality content, drive social talkability and earn attention”, she said.

