Genero Appoints Janna Jauhar & Krystal Lim As APAC Senior Client Directors

On-demand creative platform Genero has appointed Janna Jauhar and Krystal Lim have joined as senior client directors for APAC, based in Singapore.

Together, they bring extensive expertise in guiding brands to create impactful, results-driven creative.

Jauhar, with 17 years’ experience across media and marketing, most recently served as Global Business Lead at Ogilvy Singapore. Lim, who joins from R3 (Mediasense) and previously ByteDance, brings deep expertise in media, technology and content strategy, having led regional brand partnerships and product marketing initiatives.

These senior hires reinforce Genero’s commitment to helping brands across APAC create impactful, results-driven creative tailored to regional and cultural nuances. Headquartered in Australia and powered by a global network of world-class independent creatives, Genero delivers innovative, efficient creative, social and production solutions for clients across every major market.

In North America, Tuck Shepard has been appointed as MD for the Americas, based in New York City. He joins from Crispin New York, where he served as Managing Director and led the client partnership and strategy team across the agency’s entire portfolio.

Tuck has spearheaded growth initiatives for global brands, driving success across multiple channels, platforms, and categories. He’s collaborated with leading Fortune 500 brands, including Procter & Gamble, Amazon and Nestlé, while holding senior roles at top creative agencies and networks such as Grey and WPP.

“As brands and platforms continue to turn to Genero for agile, high-quality creative solutions, we’re excited to be adding exceptional talent to our global team. Janna, Krystal and Tuck bring a wealth of experience, strategic insight and deep industry knowledge that will be invaluable to our clients. Their appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to helping marketers meet the demands of modern content production – with greater creative impact.” – Mick Entwisle, CEO & Co-founder.