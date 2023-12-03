Gen Z Drives Growth At Vogue Australia

Gen Z has helped drive cross-platform audience growth of 30.2 per cent year-on-year at Vogue Australia, Australia’s leading fashion media brand, according to the latest Roy Morgan readership numbers.

Vogue Australia is the number one fashion media brand in the country with a cross-platform audience of 878,000, more than three times the audience of Harper’s Bazaar, and stretching its lead over Marie Claire by 27 per cent since last quarter.

Over half of Vogue Australia’s audience, across print and digital, is under the age of 35. Growth has been driven by Gen Z, with an increase of 106,000 readers, up 52 per cent year-on-year. This is largely due to an increase in print consumption, which is up 57.8 per cent year-on-year. Gen Z is now the biggest demographic group for the magazine at 43.9 per cent of the brand’s print readership.

Vogue Australia’s Millennial audience saw a cross-platform increase of 25.8 per cent over the past year. It is the brand’s biggest demographic group for digital at 34.4 per cent.

Vogue Australia Editorial Director and Publisher Edwina McCann said consumer interest in fashion remains strong, and she was proud that Vogue Australia continues to lead the charge with the largest print growth in the category, adding 104,000 readers year-on-year. “Our resurgence in print comes from Gen Z and the retro appeal of magazines,” McCann said. “This audience is nostalgic for print and sees it as an entry point for luxury goods”.

McCann said the numbers were also reflective of a new vertical video content strategy rolling out across the brand’s platforms. “We have been at the forefront of developing a multi-platform video offering across channels such as TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat’s Stories platform, and our own on-network vertical video, providing us with new opportunities to reach key audience demographics”.

“It is a space we have been playing in for a long time and we’ve seen new generations develop with us as new platforms emerge”.

“During the pandemic we didn’t stop publishing print but upskilled the team to accelerate our digital development. Tentpole fashion events, from the Met Gala and red carpet awards season to Vogue American Express Fashion’s Night Out and Vogue Online Shopping Night, along with our annual STEM-focused event series Vogue Codes, have been big drivers of growth for our digital audience numbers”.

“Delivering cross-platform audience growth is a testament to the work of the entire Vogue Australia team and we’re thrilled with the results”.

Vogue Australia has a social footprint of more than 3 million across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat and TikTok.