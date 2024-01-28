G Squared Mitigates Online Brand Risk With Launch Of 24/7 Social Monitoring & Community Management Agency, Burrow

Digital consultancy G Squared has launched Burrow, a dedicated 24/7 community management and social monitoring agency with clients including Specsavers, Australian Super, Monash University, Stockland and Bunnings.

Lead image: Michelle Yanez-Olivares and George Pappas

Burrow partners with leading companies to manage their social media channels, mitigating online brand risk with round the clock monitoring by a team of 30 trained community managers working from G Squared’s Sydney-based command centre.

G Squared, which launched 24-hour social media monitoring more than eight years ago, has spun out Burrow as its own business practice following increased client demand from enterprise clients to safeguard brand reputation, while moving beyond traditional community management and social monitoring practices.

Burrow’s team of experienced community managers is led by community operations manager, Michelle Yanez-Olivares, who prior to joining G Squared was previously head of customer experience at Accent Group, which includes brands such as Athlete’s Foot, Hype and Platypus.

“Enterprise organisations recognise the importance of having Australian based community managers to ensure their social channels are properly monitored around the clock to limit the potential for brand damage. Burrow goes beyond the traditional service offering, using the latest technology, engagement techniques and data to ensure brand reputation remains positive. Even more importantly, Burrow identifies and addresses potential risks to protect brands from negative interactions or incidents before they become business critical issues,” said George Pappas, co-founder of Burrow and director at G Squared.

“Having seen exponential demand for after hours and always on community management and social monitoring, the time is right for Burrow to emerge as a dedicated brand alongside G Squared. In Michelle, we have someone who is highly experienced in managing teams and developing strategies to mitigate brand risk online”.

“Burrow is a trusted and experienced partner for brands wanting to ensure an always-on relationship with consumers, while at the same time ensuring reputational damage is limited and brand advocacy maintained. This is especially important outside office hours, such as evenings and weekends, where our team can pick up and escalate high risk activity before it snowballs and impacts brands,” said Yanez-Olivares.




