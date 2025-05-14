Frasers Group Enters Retail Media World With ELEVATE Powered By Zitcha

Frasers Group has launched ELEVATE, a new retail media network powered by its first-party data that helps brand partners connect with customers through highly personalised advertising.

Frasers Group has partnered with Zitcha, an adaptive, unified retail media platform that empowers retailers to build and scale their unique retail media networks, to build and roll out the Group’s on-site, off-site and in-store media assets.

In line with Frasers’ vision of building the planet’s most admired and compelling brand ecosystem, ELEVATE empowers brand partners to reach shoppers at key moments across the Group’s physical and digital touchpoints, including in-store, online and off-site locations.

With an audience of 30 million+ customers, spanning across the sports, premium and luxury sectors, Frasers’ retail media proposition is the UK’s most comprehensive retail media offering from a multi-category retailer. ELEVATE offers an unmatched breadth of retailers, unique depth of audience understanding and a true full-funnel scale for brand partners across the Group’s physical and digital advertising estate of 750+ UK stores, 60+ Everlast Gyms locations, Frasers Group-owned shopping centres, national out-of-home advertising spaces and more.

By leveraging unique insights from customer spending habits, ELEVATE will allow brand partners – both global powerhouse brands and newer emerging brands – to more effectively target audiences with relevant, personalised content at crucial points of contact. This capability is enhanced by the recent launch of Sports Direct Membership, a benefit-based programme designed to reward loyal customers with exclusive benefits, personalised benefits and a seamless omnichannel experience.

ELEVATE marks the latest milestone in Frasers’ digital elevation as part of its broader Elevation Strategy. At launch, it will roll out full-funnel, across the broad inventory of Sports Direct, FLANNELS and FRASERS in the UK. This proposition reinforces the Group’s commitment to investing in digital innovation and physical retail, while creating enriched experiences for both brands and customers alike.

Michael Murray, Frasers Group CEO, commented: “ELEVATE marks a major step in achieving Frasers Group’s vision of building the planet’s most admired and compelling brand ecosystem, offering a significantly enhanced media proposition for brand partners – and this is just the beginning. We’re launching ELEVATE full scale, across Sports Direct, FLANNELS and FRASERS, and have big aspirations to expand this offering into further markets. This underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled, personalised services to our global brand partners and our customers.”

Troy Townsend, CEO at Zitcha, said: “Frasers Group is redefining what’s possible in omnichannel retail media, and we’re proud that Zitcha is powering this transformation. ELEVATE combines Frasers’ large physical and digital footprint with our platform’s adaptive, full-funnel capability, unlocking unparalleled opportunities for brand partners to connect with customers in meaningful, measurable ways. This launch also reflects Zitcha’s growing presence in the UK retail media market and follows our partnership with Ocado Retail, the UK’s fastest growing grocer, to launch Ocado Ads.”