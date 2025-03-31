Fourteen10 Welcomes Wesley Hamburger As Head Of Engineering

Fourteen10 has appointed Wesley Hamburger as head of engineering with the aim of leveraging AI and software to scale Fourteen10’s offerings.

With experience at the Silicon Valley-based unicorns Okta and Afterpay, as well as startup, Tessian, an early player in AI-driven email security, Hamburger brings experience in software engineering, product building and applied AI. His work will focus on developing systems that unlock better decision-making as well as fast, high quality and consistent delivery at scale.

Fourteen10 is one of the first media agencies in Australia to make engineering and product part of its DNA.

“We are committed to inverting the typical media agency model by building a technology system that amplifies the capability of great talent,” Duncan Allan, co-founder at Fourteen10 said.

“Less automating a layer of junior coordinators, more taking an expert and scaling them through automated decision-making engines. Wes will help bring this vision to life,” Allan added.

“I am excited to join a team that is actually taking steps to disrupt an industry. We are just starting to scratch the surface of how we can use this technology to build the agency of the future. What might have been prohibitively expensive or impossible is now here. We believe we can unlock massive efficiencies that will force us to re-think how brands scale,” Hamburger said.

This appointment underscores Fourteen10’s commitment to merging marketing science, automation, and experimentation to drive scalable, profitable growth for brands.